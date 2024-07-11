Doors ready to reopen at the Woolooga Hotel

Beer will flow at the Woolooga Hotel this weekend, for the first time in three years.
The newly renovated watering hole is the result of the efforts of six friends who purchased the hotel a year ago with the intention to rejuvenate the century old pub and bring business back to the area.
The previous owners, twin brothers Brendan and Bill Clark-Coolee, were declared the oldest publicans in the world and ran the hotel more than 30 years.
New co-owner Terry Golden said it had been an honour to take over and they had tried to preserve the heritage of the hotel by retaining some of the original memorabilia.
"You will see the old branding up in the bar itself from original local farmers who have added their brands there over the years," he said.
"A lot of those farmers have passed on so there are some brands that are over 80 years old.
"The old piano and a few other bits and pieces that are nostalgic to the bar itself, we tried to keep in the pub and give it that same country feel."
He said there had been some hurdles during the renovation process that had cost more money and time then anticipated but their hard work had paid off and they were happy to be able to celebrate the opening.
"There has been a lot of work go into for the old girl, she is almost 100 years old," he said.
"We are getting the bar open this weekend to get everyone to come in and enjoy it."
Stage two of the projects will involve further upgrades that will allow for the kitchen and rooms to be operational.
"The plans have been submitted to council so it is just about getting that tick of approval for that next stage."
The six co-owners are friends that either grew up in Woolooga or the surrounding Gympie region and had connections with the area and the hotel.
"One of the owners, Ian Gray, lives in Woolooga and his two sons Sean and Simon, grew up there, that was their local pub," he said.
"That was the first place they had a drink, so it is very much a sentimental place for us all."
Along with Terry, Golden, Ian, Sean and Simon Gray, Dave and Simone Ingram and Darren Johnson are the other co-owners.
Mr Golden said they appreciated the community support and were looking forward to celebrating with them.
"The locals have helped out and we are looking to give back to them at the private event on Friday night," he said.
"The street looks amazing and once this pub is up and running we are hoping it will bring a lot of dollars back into Woolooga.
"Saturday we will have food vans coming and a pig on a spit...we are expecting a pretty good turnout."
The Woolooga Hotel will be open on July 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.