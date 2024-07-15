Toogoolawah weaner sale strong, to the delight of Dick and Jill

Shepherdson and Boyd hosted its July weaner sale on Friday, with 2300 head selling to a strong market to the delight of vendors.
Dick Boyd said his wife, Jill Boyd, offered about 180 head of Charolais cross cattle at the July 12 weaner sale.
"They're mainly Charolais cross, crossed with Santa cows and Charolais bulls," he said.
"We started a long way back and tried various lines of bulls and we decided to keep it going with the early maturing, selling weaners maybe."
Mr Boyd said their top lines were about 10-11 months old and the cattle, offered under the Gilla Partnership, Blackbutt, were always sold at Toogoolawah.
The Gilla Partnership steers sold for $1200 a head, while the heifers had pens topping at $900.
"We had a very good yarding and we had fellas from out in the west and as far down as St George who came to buy lines," Mr Boyd said.
"We're very happy."
Mr Boyd said most of the Gilla Partnership heifers went to St George, with the rest of their cattle heading west to Wandoan and onto the Downs.
Mr and Mrs Boyd run a home property with about 400 breeders, focusing on producing weaners, and Mr Boyd said the season has been solid.
"We've got plenty of feed this year but it won't always be like that," he said.
"The season has been tremendous this year, but the prices have been very deflated."
Mr Boyd, also an agent of Shepherdson & Boyd, said the 2300-head strong sale was slightly down on numbers to usual.
"We'll have 2300 head, it's a bit light, but this is another financial year now and most people have sold their tops and there's quite a few cattle still at home because they're late calving and they're a bit small," he said.
"Anything under six months isn't making much money."
Of the market, Mr Boyd said he hoped to see prices rise, as tipped to before Christmas.
"If I could get the Sunday mail on Saturday morning I'd back all the winners," he said with a laugh.
Luck Farming, Mt Mort, sold 10-12 months, Charbray weaner steers for $1250 a head.
Len Behrens, Caboolture, sold 12 months, Angus cross steers $1200.
P and R Gordon, Mt Byron, sold 7 months, Charolais cross weaner steers for $1070.
Allens Creek Cattle Co, Beaudesert, sold 6-8 months, Santa steers topping at $1060.
Greendale Cattle Co, Tambo, sold 8-10 months, Charbray and Angus cross steers with pens topping at $1160 and $1130.
P Haynes, Linville, sold 8 months, Charolais cross steers for $1080.
Dallas Allery, Glenmaurie, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1080.
Grieve Bros, Harlin, sold a quality run of 10-12 months, Charolais cross steers for $1210, $1170 and $1160.
Tandora Grazing, Maryborough, sold a quality run of 10 months, Charbray cross steers 10mths old with pens topping at $1200 and Brahmans selling to $1020.
Alberton Investments, Monsildale, sold 8 months, Charolais cross steers for $1190.
L and J Miller, Wooroolin, sold 10-12months, Charolais cross Santa steers for $1250.
M and L Tilley, Beaudesert, sold 10 months, Charbray steers for $1140.
G and T Reiser, Gregors Creek, sold 10 months, Charolais cross steers for $1160.
Kate Cowley, Toogoolawah, sold 10 months, Angus cross steers for $1100.
G Scholl, Gatton, sold 10 months, Charolais cross steers for $1100.
K and J Horrex, Crowsnest, sold Angus cross weaner steers for $1090.
David Gregors, Esk, sold 8 months, Santa steers for $1040.
Croftby Downs, Moogerah, sold 6-8 months, Charolais cross steers for $910.
B, J and L Lord, Mt Stanley, sold Brangus cross weaner steers for $860.
D and H Golinki, Colinton, sold 8-10months, Charolais cross heifers for $760.
J, B and S Gittins, Goomeri, sold 6 months, Charolais cross heifers for $710.
Buaraba Creek Pastoral, Buaraba, sold 6 months, Charolais cross heifers for $670.
P and R Gordon, Mt Byron, sold 6-7 months, Charbray heifers for $710.
Spean Pastoral, Esk, sold 6 months, Charolais cross heifers for $670, and 6 months, Simmental cross heifers for $650.
Greive Bros, Harlin, sold a quality line of 10-12 months, Charolais cross heifers with pens topping $950 and $900, and 8-10 months heifers to $840.
Alberton Investments, Kilcoy, sold 6-7 months, Charolais cross heifers for $710.
S Curtis and T Carlson, Cabarlah, sold 6 months, Charolais cross heifers for $670.
M and N Tilley, Beaudesert, sold 6-7 months, Simmental cross heifers to $750.
Greendale Cattle Co, Tambo, sold 8-10 months, Brangus cross and Charbray cross for $800.
N and D Rosser, Buaraba, sold 6-7 months, Limousin cross heifers for $760.
Behrens family, Bellmere, sold 12 months, Angus cross heifers for $1010.
Miller family, Wooroolin, sold 10 months, Charolais cross heifers for $880.
C Paterson, Goomeri, sold 6-7 months, Charolais cross heifers for $750.
Tandora Grazing, Maryborough, offered a line of 10 months, Charolais cross heifers selling to $910.
GN Scholl, Mt Whitestone, sold 6-7 months, Charolais cross heifers for $710.
Kate Cowley, Toogoolawah, sold 8 months, Angus cross heifers for $870.
G and L Hose, Toogoolawah, sold 6 months, Angus cross heifers for $630.
Alberton Investments sold 6 months, Santa heifers for $640.
