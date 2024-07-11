Full steam ahead for AgForce on the GAB court case

It's full steam ahead for lobby group, AgForce, in its court battle against the federal government over its decision on the proposal by mining giant, Glencore, to inject liquified carbon dioxide waste into the Great Artesian Basin.
With the court case now only weeks away on August 1 and 2 in the federal court in Brisbane, there's no backing out on the part of AgForce in a legal battle which could prove extremely costly for the organisation.
Initial estimates have put the legal bill for AgForce at more than $1 million if it loses and as much as $2 million if it wins and the decision is appealed.
Some industry leaders are wondering why AgForce is still pursuing the case considering the EIS for Glencore was knocked back by the state environment department and Queensland premier Stephen Miles agreed to introduce legislation to protect the GAB from any future carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.
Through the court action, AgForce is seeking a judicial review of the federal decision of February 2022 that the Glencore proposal was not captured by Matters of National Environmental Significance provisions under the EPBC Act.
Glencore, through its subsidiary CTSCo, had proposed a trial where it would inject liquified carbon dioxide waste from the Millmerran power station into the GAB at Moonie.
Having been instrumental in securing the Premier's commitment to safeguard the GAB in Queensland, the QFF is now working with the National Farmers Federation at a federal level to get the GAB covered under the EPBC Act as part of a review of the act.
AgForce CEO Mike Guerin said the work of QFF and NFF was critical work and central to protecting the GAB.
"When the new laws are passed and that positive reform is finished we can have confidence at a national level that the Great Artesian Basin and a number of other things are protected...so we applaud that work, we're a part of it, we're involved in it and it's really important to get it right," he said.
"But that is separate to the precedent that was set by the 2022 decision that remains in place and interestingly enough while the EIS has been declined at the state level, they haven't actually declined the project and the legislation that was being put through (by the Premier) to ban CCS in Queensland has been put on hold.
"So there's a whole lot of risk that remains and the federal (environment) minister refuses to pull the 2022 decision back in for review.
"So the weakness remains on the Glencore proposal both at a state and federal level and all the advise we have is that the legal challenge is the way to force that conversation and remove that risk."
Mr Guerin acknowledged AgForce could lose the court case and all the positive advocacy work could be for nought as well.
But he refused to accept that mounting legal bills could break AgForce financially as the organisation had a $30 million net asset balance sheet and it would take a long time "to chew through that".
"I would argue that we would put AgForce at risk if we don't respond to members' requests of us on their collective behalf," he said.
Mr Guerin said AgForce members and industry would be very upset if the organisation left "a stone unturned" and a weakness in place that could have been chased and challenged in relation to this issue.
"Members will never, in my experience, pick on you for having a go, they will pick on you if they pay and ask you to represent them and you don't do that fully," he said.
Through donations, AgForce has raised about $450,000 towards its legal bills, but was unable to secure any funds from the Australian Farmers Fighting Fund.
QFF CEO Jo Sheppard said QFF have been advocating at both a state and a federal level to protect the Great Artesian Basin from the CCS project proposed by Glencore as well as potential future CCS project proposals for the past 18 months.
"We submitted a detailed objection to the Glencore CCS project proposal through the EIS process and a further submission to the Federal inquiry on the matter," she said.
"We have worked alongside other agricultural, local government, conservation and community peak bodies and representatives to lobby the Queensland government to put in place legislation to prevent future CCS project proposals in the Queensland component of the GAB.
"This legislation is now currently going through parliamentary processes now. QFF congratulates the leadership shown by the Queensland government in listening to our concerns and stepping up in the absence of federal policy on this matter."
But Ms Sheppard said while approximately three quarters of the GAB was in Queensland, its footprint extends to NSW, South Australia, the NT and SA.
"So QFF continues to lobby at a federal level in relation to changes required to the EPBC Act to provide more appropriate protection for the GAB in its entirety in relation to any future CCS proposals," she said.
"QFF is seeking the support of the federal government to urgently expand the water trigger within the EPBC Act 1999 to apply to the activities associated with carbon capture and storage (CCS)."
