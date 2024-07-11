Plenty of interest in Miles renewables forum

The 140 attendees at the first of the Queensland Community Renewables Forum series, held at Miles on Wednesday, were promised they wouldn't have a day of shiny people preaching, and they didn't.
The event, a partnership between the Queensland government, renewable energy peak body Queensland Renewable Energy Council, independent statutory body Coexistence Queensland, and the Queensland Farmers Federation, gave Western Downs residents a chance to mix with renewable energy developers to ask some of their burning questions about the challenges and opportunities presented to them.
The region has had plenty of experience with the development of the coal seam gas industry but as was explored on Wednesday, there are a whole lot of new ways of operating in the renewables industry.
Western Downs mayor Andrew Smith, stating from the outset that projects from his council area powered over 2 million Queensland households every day, said his council was committed to supporting a diverse energy mix, saying collaboration was the key to success.
"It's critical that locals are empowered and have a voice, and today is a big step in bridging the gap between the community and energy producers," he said.
Queensland Farmers Federation CEO Jo Sheppard welcomed the start of the series, which will be coming to other parts of Queensland later in the year.
"The scale and pace of the renewable energy transition in Queensland is continuing to accelerate, providing both opportunities and challenges for farmers, landholders and regional communities," she said.
"It is important that during this transition farmers are enabled to make informed decisions in relation to both their enterprise and their personal future plans and aspirations.
"Regional communities have the potential to benefit from the significant amount of investment proposed, however this will only be achieved through meaningful community and industry engagement and benefit sharing supported by appropriate frameworks and legislative requirements."
