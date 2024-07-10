Dearer market at Dalby

There were about 230 export and 70 young cattle penned penned at Dalby on Wednesday, representing an increase of 90 head week-on-week.
The usual buying group was present and operating in a dearer market.
Quality was limited with a reasonable selection of heifers while cows made up over half of the sale.
Yearling trade heifers lifted 32 cents a kilogram. Grown steers and bullocks improved 30c/kg. Cows sold 20c to 40c/kg dearer. Heavy bulls gained 7c/kg.
A handful of vealers sold from 240c-388c/kg. Yearling trade heifers made between 300c and 370c/kg.
Grown steers and bullocks sold between 290c and 350c/kg.
Most light and medium weight cows made from 206c-265c/kg. Heavy weight cows sold mostly from 220c-315c/kg.
Heavy bulls made between 240c and 270c/kg.
