Gracemere market strengthens

This week Gracemere combined agents yarded a total of 2001 head consisting of 919 steers, 695 heifers, 346 cows, 20 bulls and 21 cows and calves.
Agents reported the market was stronger by 20-30 cents a kilogram overall with some significant improvement in steer and heifer markets.
The cow market will read 8c/kg softer this week but with the number and quality of cattle presented the market held firm, they said. There was much stronger competition for heavier heifers, evident by the price increase.
R and J Peff, Pheasant Creek, sold heavy feeder Brangus steers for 302c/kg weighing 516 kilograms to return $1560.
Legwod Pastoral Co, Theodore, sold Braford steers for 310c/kg weighing 467kg to return $1450.
G and R Ellrott, Collinsville, sold Brahman steers topping at 310c/kg weighing 399kg to return $1238.
RC and CC Ferris, Ogmore, sold a pen of Brahmans steers for 320c/kg weighing 276kg to return $885.
B and L Winn, Ridgelands, sold Charbray steers for 358c/kg weighing 274kg to return $980.
S Hoare, Dingo, sold Brangus steers for 340c/kg weighing 259kg to return $861.
JA and DK Yeldham, Dululu, sold Charbray cross steers for 330c/kg weighing 250kg to return $825.
H Howkins, Kalapa, sold Brangus cross steers for 314c/kg weighing 239kg to return $751.
MJ and MJ Teys, Yeppoon, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 338c/kg weighing 238kg to return $805.
K and A Baker, Kalapa, sold Brangus cross steers for 322c/kg weighing 186kg to return $599.
BJ Nolan, Ambrose, sold Brahman cows for 240c/kg weighing 634/kg to return $1522.
Suttor Creek Pastoral, Glenden, sold Brahman cows for 243c/kg weighing 457kg to return $1011.
Broadwater, Baralaba, sold a run of Brangus store cows for 201c/kg weighing 410kg to return $828.
A and M Jamieson, Mt Larcom, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 258c/kg weighing 572kg to return $1478 .
MJ and MJ Teys, Yeppoon, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for 240c/kg weighing 476kg to return $1145.
Suttor Creek Pastoral, Glenden, sold Brangus heifers for 251c/kg weighing 465kg to return $1068.
JA and DK Yeldham, Dululu, sold Charbray cross heifers for 260c/kg weighing 390kg to return $1015.
B Lower, Biloela, sold Brahman cross heifers for 248c/kg weighing 376kg to return $934.
Mullco Pastoral, Bungundarra, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 266c/kg weighing 225kg to return $598.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.