Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Gracemere market strengthens

July 11 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gracemere market strengthens
Gracemere market strengthens

This week Gracemere combined agents yarded a total of 2001 head consisting of 919 steers, 695 heifers, 346 cows, 20 bulls and 21 cows and calves.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.