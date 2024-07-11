Strong rates at Silverdale

Hayes and Co yarded 522 head at Silverdale sale on Wednesday.
They reported the export and slaughter market increased 15-20 cents a kilogram. Light feeder steers and heifers also rose. An exceptional run of weaner steers and heifers sold to strong rates.
S and T Bechly sold Charbray medium cows for 238c/kg or $1538.
LC and GA Little sold Santa medium cows for 236c/kg or $1435.
Santa cows from RHT Investments sold for 243c/kg or $1470.
K. Wright sold Brahman store cows for 195c/kg or $895.
Keene Kimber sold Brahman bulls for 241c/kg or $1895.
OS and MJ Wainwright sold Santa heavy bulls for 240c/kg or $2173.
Brangus 4 tooth heavy steers from J.J Schmidt sold for 291c/kg or $1588.
TJ and KP Turner sold Angus 4 toth heavy heifers for 291c/kg or $1545.
RHT Investments sold Santa light feeder steers for 315c/kg or $1210.
Charbray feeder heifers from PG and IM Morris sold for 259c/kg or $955.
Hodgetrans Pty Ltd sold Brangus grain assist heifers for 300c/kg or $1185.
GJ and BJ Christensen sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for 269c/kg or $617.
Charolais cross weaner steers from BJ Christensen sold for 351c/kg or $907.
