Quality silage key to on-farm cost cutting

Eighty producers and industry leaders gathered in Gatton on Tuesday to hear from silage experts.
The 'Trends in Silage' event, was hosted by DAF and held at the University of Queensland Gatton campus.
Five industry leaders presented to an audience of largely, dairy and beef producers, who were there to hear how they could cut production costs in a period of economic flux in the livestock industry.
University of Sao Paulo Professor Luiz Gutavo Nussio said producers worldwide were looking at where they could cut costs and a focus on forage yield and quality was the most effective way to do this.
"The ability to produce forage in the most efficient way might be one of the smartest strategies," he said.
"Even though there are different forages, the seasonality is always there, whether you have a dairy or beef system on pasture or forage, you have to learn how to handle this seasonality.
"A good plan would be a five year plan, in order to avoid a shortage of forage because you were not expecting an extreme weather event."
The measures he outlined were relatively cost effective, but he said they required some discipline to implement and included a focus on forage quality, harvest processing considerations and silage sealing.
"The checklist is very predictable, you have to choose the right varieties and deal with the combinations of herbicides and pesticides, everything that is part of the management that can improve the production and control the disease," he said.
"The decision about harvesting time is very important, you need to have very fine particle chopping in order to guarantee that you can pack the forage very tightly in a silo and have a good sealing strategy.
"You should have a plastic film and ensure that it is very tightly sealed, otherwise if you have oxygen, you lose all the hard work and decisions that came prior."
He said producers that could optimize their silage were much better prepared to face any kind of challenge, and while it was a difficult time financially for many producers, the market would inevitably improve, and forward planning would help producers future proof their operation.
"The livestock industry is under a lot of pressure because of the low price pattern and other things," he said.
"This is a time of challenge and a very good time for change and this is the right time to have an event or meeting like this today."
Lallemand technical services manager Jordan Minniecon spoke at the conference and agreed that silage was an investment more producers were adopting towards optimizing on-farm feeding programs.
"We have seen a greater uptake of silage on farms and that is a definite result of the 2019 drought, when people had to import a lot of expensive food at the time," he said.
"Doing silage is a proactive response to your feeding system, whether it be for a dairy system or for breeder retention in a drought or early weaning programs in a beef herd."
Mr Minniecon said communication was key to tailoring a silage system that worked for the individual needs of a producer.
"Producers should to talk to their contractors to let them know when crops are being planted, to determine a harvest date and forward plan that process," he said.
"it is important to know how long a producer wants to store the silage for.
"From there, they can make sure that the silage pit is built to suit their feeding program and that sealing plastics are suitable for a medium or long term option."
