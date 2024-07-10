Equestrian upgrade fit for the world stage

Toowoomba could host large scale equestrian events and even make a case for the Olympics in 2032 as construction on a new centre gets underway in the next few months.
The Royal Agricultural Society of Queensland in consultation with Equestrian Queensland, Toowoomba Regional Council and other industry stakeholders, has identified an opportunity to build an equestrian centre of excellence at Toowoomba Showgrounds.
RASQ CEO Damon Philips said that once developed it could host large scale equestrian events of high standard, fit-for-discipline competition surfaces.
"These improvements would fill an identified gap in the Queensland equestrian facility market, in both the short and long term," Mr Phillips said.
He said the RASQ has committed to start building the stable complex over the next two months, which would give an additional 40 to 50 purpose built stables in time for next year's show.
The facility would also present as a suitable equestrian venue for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane, previously flagged for the Brisbane Showgrounds and Victoria Park.
"We are currently working with all levels of government as this facility will open the way for us to host other equestrian options," he said.
"It will be built in stages, and be capable of accommodating all the spectator, competition and quarantine and biosecurity requirements once the facility is completed."
Mr Phillips said the Toowoomba Showgrounds was the largest and most frequently used equestrian venue in the state.
"These events would have major economic flow-on effect in benefits to the region," he said.
In 1985, the RASQ relocated the showgrounds from its inner Toowoomba location to the 100 hectare site at Glenvale.
