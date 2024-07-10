CQ bullock producers are impressed by temperament of Hereford cross cattle

Turning off between 1500 and 1700 crossbred bullocks annually, Central Queensland beef producers, the Kemp family have utilised Herefords in their program for the past nine years.
Trading as Eungy Pastoral Company, Chris and Robyn Kemp have been fattening bullocks and producing quality cross bred cattle since the mid '80s on blocks in the Blackall, Augathella, and Dysart regions. Their sons, Mitchell and Lawson, are integral to the family operation, along with wives, Camille and Cherylee, respectively, and their eight children.
With the home place, Milparinka, consisting of a bullock finishing aggregation at Blackall totalling 19,030 hectares, as well as having a 37,246ha breeder block, Hoganthulla, at Augathella, and 6477ha property, Eungy, at Dysart, the Kemps first introduced Herefords to their herd to attain hybrid vigour.
Mitchell Kemp said they targeted the premium beef market, aiming to produce 400 kilogram bullocks for NH Foods' Certified Grassfed Nature's Fresh program, and selling into the Oakey abattoirs for the past five years.
Buying their first Hereford bulls from Hilary, Pat, and Terry O'Leary at Remolea stud, Clifton, nine years ago, Mr Kemp said they had continued to buy bulls off them regularly, and couldn't fault the temperament of their Hereford cattle, which he described as exceptional.
Utilising around 120 bulls over their 400 head breeding herd, Mr Kemp said they bought 15-20 bulls annually, which were mainly Hereford, Angus and Santa Gertrudis.
"As we've been selling direct to the works and we get paid on our MSA grading, we were trying to get a bit of softness, marbling and fat cover back on our cattle, so we started using Hereford bulls over our Angus and Santa cows, which has helped with those traits," he said.
"The progeny has been up there with some of the best doing bullocks we've had. In some of our drier years, they seem to have finished a bit better.
"We have retained some Hereford cross cows and put black bulls over them."
Keeping their replacements, Mr Kemp said some heifers were grown out to two and a half years old, averaging 300-350kg dressed weight, and also going to NH Foods at Oakey.
"We also sell our cast-for-age cows through Oakey as well," he said.
The Kemps go back a long way with Herefords, but they have tried many different breeds along the way in their beef enterprise.
"Mum and Dad bought Eungy in about 1987, and my grandparents, Gordon and Josephine, had Herefords way back but then went into more Tropical breeds. Dad bought steers and fattened bullocks for a long time, and in the late '90s we started going into breeders more which included Brangus, Angus and a bit of Charolais," he said.
"We bought a block at Barcaldine in 2001 and we got a line of Santa Gertrudis, Santa/Simmental and Santa/Angus cross cows with that. That was probably more the background of the cows that we've got now."
Mr Kemp said eye appeal was paramount.
"We aim to produce a bullock which is structurally correct and achieves good weight for age. Remolea have been chasing MSA traits such as marble score and fat cover and that has definitely had an influence on the MSA grading for our bullocks."
Their cattle graze on forage and some oats at Blackall, with the family also having 1214ha of cultivation mostly for grain production.
Temperament is a very important trait, according to Mr Kemp, who said his four daughters, Maddy, Olivia, Holly and Piper, were all helping muster a line of 130 bullocks when the Queensland Country Life spoke to him two weeks ago.
He said it was very much a family affair on their 62,750 hectare beef aggregation.
"When we muster our bullocks, we need quiet cattle, and that's what we get with the Hereford influence," he said.
"The Hereford bulls are some of the longest lasting bulls out of any breed we've had. They are very well put together and they don't fight like some breeds."
Mr Kemp said as well as his children, his father, Chris, and his brother's children, Nicola, Shania, Isaac and Chelsea, all helped out with cattle work.
Mustering on horseback, the Kemps' operations are predominantly on Buffel and Mitchell grass country.
"Most of our cull heifers go to Eungy, and we finish most of the bullocks at Blackall," Mr Kemp said.
