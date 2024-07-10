Feedlots challenged to review 'days on feed' regime

A challenge has been issued to Australia's feedlot industry to review its 'days on feed' policy on the premise the current regime is inefficient and costly.
But, it's a challenge the Australian Lot Feeders' Association rejects as it did a review in 2018 and as a result of consultation with stakeholders introduced a third minimum standard - Grain Fed Finished (GFF) - which provides a shorter time on feed.
And, according to ALFA president Barb Madden, another review was "uncalled for".
But outspoken Central Queensland cattle producer Ian McCamley, MCC Pastoral, Lowesby, Rolleston, said it was time to challenge and change the incredible inefficiency and economic cost of 'days on feed'.
A former AgForce Cattle and Cattle Council of Australia board member, Mr McCamley said it was time to rewrite the rules to allow flexibility and efficiency to be able to feed cattle until they were ready to process at their optimum and still gain premium pricing.
On LinkedIn, Mr McCamley said days on feed came about long before MSA science proved that cattle did not need to be fed for a prescribed number of days on feed to reach their optimum eating quality.
"This industry has an incredible opportunity (to) stop feeding to a predetermined and regulated number of days. (And, to) stop the massive economic waste of all the grain and feed additives that are mostly turned into excrement because feedlots are forced to feed cattle for a set number of days to gain the grain fed certification and the grain fed premium," he said.
Mr McCamley told Queensland Country Life his point tied in with the issue of food waste, ethics and the environment, and the better use of all the grain consumed at feedlots.
"If you're just going to feed animals that are already finished just because you've got to feed them for a certain amount of days, it's quite wasteful," he said.
The fifth-generation producer said he started thinking about the issue after his operation swung over to feeder cattle about four years ago.
"I've just been a bit intrigued about the fact that you send a line of cattle to a feedlot and even though you might have a tight weight spec at home, in your yards you end up with quite a broad weight specification by the time they get to feedlot - so you send a big mob over and they might end up 100 kg (difference) from the heaviest to the lightest in that line," he said.
"And then there's a variety of breeds within that line and...a variety of finishes within all those cattle - from forward stores to some that are really just store condition - and there's different frame sizes within that line."
Mr McCamley said despite all these different factors in your cattle if you wanted to get the grainfed cipher for the 100-day export job you have to have them in in the feedlot for 100 days.
"It's as simple as that and yet all those things that I've mentioned means they (the cattle) all need a different amount of time on feed," he said.
"So, some might be quite well finished and ready to go to the processor within 50 days and others might need 130 days.
"So yes, there will certainly be a bit more management (required at the feedlot), but to me the efficiency gains would have to be insanely good because we all know they (cattle) taper off when they get finished."
Mrs Madden said a call for a review of the minimum grain fed standards was uncalled for as a review, led by ALFA as the custodian of the standards, was completed in 2018 which resulted in release of a third minimum standard - Grain Fed Finished (GFF).
She said the GFF standard covered beef cattle that were fed a high-energy ration in an NFAS-accredited facility for a minimum of 35 days and meet MSA grading requirements.
"GFF enables supply chains the option to produce to a minimum shorter-fed time frame, but still has the existing integrity of the NFAS accreditation system sitting behind the end product. Furthermore, GFF utilises Australia's world leading MSA grading system to underpin quality claims with that product," she said.
"GFF was developed after extensive consultation with brand owners, feedlot operators and industry stakeholders and complements the original two standards - Certified Grain Fed (GF) beef and Certified Young Beef (GFYG)."
AgForce Cattle board member and MSA Taskforce member David Hill, Clarkwood, Clarke Creek, said he agreed with Ian McCamley that pre-determined days on feed to give an indication of an MSA outcome was probably not appropriate when one considered efficiencies.
Mr Hill said Australian producers were feeding EU grain fed cattle for a minimum 20 days longer than their competitors which was "straight out inefficient".
Mr McCamley said it was time to have a rethink of the process and was expecting "huge pushback" from the feedlot operators.
He said the whole industry had got used to working under the current system for 'days on feed'.
"But we really need to sit back and think of the inefficiencies of this particular system," he said.
"When you see those animals in there that really should have gone (to the meatworks) at maybe 70 days and they're being pushed on for another month and they're just laying down fat, it's really quite unnecessary.
"I just see this massive opportunity to build efficiency and turn the animals off when they're finished."
Mrs Madden said beef from the feedlot production system was historically underpinned by two minimum production standards - GF beef and GFYG - until release of the third standard in 2018.
She said GF beef required a minimum 100 days on feed while GFYG required a minimum of 70 days on feed for male and 60 days for female cattle, amongst other requirements.
"The success of the grain fed production system and the reputation Australian grain fed beef enjoys globally with customers has been built on these minimum grain fed production standards," she said.
