Rain lifts Roma market across the board

Arcadia Valley cattle producers Bill and Shelly Taylor were among those smiling after Roma's weekly cattle sale on Tuesday when their decision to send in young Charolais-cross steers paid off handsomely.
Their 53 steers averaging 328 kilograms sold for an average 364 cents per kilogram, returning $1194 per head for their Marjundale operation, while a pen of 27 steers fetched 364c/kg at an average weight of 343kg, to return $1248.
PJH Livestock and Property representative Ed Cross said there had been a 20 cent jump across the board for all lines in the yarding of 6530 head, an increase of 1322 on last week, with feeder steers and cows the highlights.
"Southern processors were in the cow job - that was up 25 cents on last week," Mr Cross said.
"The best price on Tuesday was 291.2 cents, compared with 266 cents the week before.
"They're traditionally cold months down south, when cattle aren't doing, and there were 1800 cows on sale at Roma for them and the Queensland processors."
Mr Cross said feeder steers topped at 358.2 cents, a 10 to 15 cent jump on the previous week's prices.
"There were more orders in the lanes today," he said. "People had been standing off because of the frosts, giving them less confidence in their feed, but now everyone's oats crops have had a drink."
Lightweight steers went to St George, Meandarra, Dalby, Taroom and Wandoan districts.
He said the Taylors bred good backgrounding cattle and had caught a really good market, thanks to the rain.
Bill Taylor said he had a hunch it would be a good market to sell in, given the forecast, but he was also very proud of his cattle, which he'd put a lot of work into.
He made the decision to purchase top Moongool and Palgrove genetics, with a lot of red factor breeding in them, for their frame, calving and importantly, temperament.
"The first bull we bought from Ivan at Moongool changed our cattle hugely," he said. "Not only did they grow particularly well but they settled quickly after weaning and going into a paddock."
He said they aimed mainly to breed trade and feeder steers nowadays.
This time last year his cattle were bringing under 300 cents a kilogram for a time, with steers of a similar description bringing between $980 and $1000.
"Our four-year average is $1900," he added.
Mr Taylor's brother Frank and wife Michelle Taylor, Lying Downs, Injune offered a mix of bulls, heifers, and steers, totalling 126 head, on Tuesday, with 87 Charolais-cross steers averaging 381c/kg at 238kg to return $908.
A pen of their 14 Charolais-cross steers made 372c/kg to weigh 291kg and return $1082, while a further pen of 19 Charolais-cross weaner steers reached 408c/kg at 192kg to return $782.
In other results, RS Loughnan, Alicker, Roma sold Charolais-cross steers to 380c/kg, reaching a top of $1385 to average $1188. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 297c/kg, reaching a top of $1044 to average $873.
Derbyshire Downs Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Derbyshire Downs, Augathella sold Charolais-cross steers to 372c/kg, reaching a top of $1464 to average $1299.
Stinson Pastoral Co, Amby sold Angus-cross steers to 370c/kg, reaching a top of $1310 to average $1218. The Angus-cross heifers sold to 282c/kg, reaching a top of $1552 to average $875.
7BH Grazing Co Pty Ltd, Borah, Mitchell sold Angus steers to 366c/kg, reaching a top of $1252 to average $1129.
Burunga Pty Ltd, Rainbow Downs, Wandoan sold Santa Gertrudis-cross steers to 364c/kg, reaching a top of $1345 to average $1191.
WD and JE Purcell, Bridgeman Downs, Roma sold Angus steers to 364c/kg, reaching a top of $1830 to average $1395.
IJ and SF Harland, Highlands, Injune sold Limousin cross steers to 356c/kg, reaching a top of $1209 to average $1007. The Limousin-cross heifers sold to 262c/kg, reaching a top of $845 to average $736.
Bruce Smith, Coleraine, Mitchell sold Angus-cross steers to 356c/kg, reaching a top of $1747 to average $1640.
Darcey & Co, Roma sold Angus steers to 352c/kg, reaching a top of $1215 to average $1215. The Angus heifers sold to 270c/kg, reaching a top of $924 to average $800.
JC and GM Worsfold, Scotts Creek, Taroom sold Santa Gertrudis-cross steers to 350c/kg, reaching a top of $1362 to average $1249.
LM Griffin, Carrington, Roma sold Angus-cross steers to 350c/kg, reaching a top of $1617 to average $1166. The Charolais-cross heifers sold to 320c/kg, reaching a top of $1405 to average $1272.
Cottie Designs, Springleigh, Blackall sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 348c/kg, reaching a top of $1619 to average $1480.
IC Jackson and DA Jones, Elavirem, Injune sold Angus-cross steers to 346c/kg, reaching a top of $1295 to average $1230.
Cameron and Sons, Kilima, Roma sold Droughtmaster-cross steers to 310c/kg, reaching a top of $2162 to average $2067.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 275c/kg at the sale, and averaged 260c/kg, while heifers in the 200-280kg range topped at 310c/kg and averaged 258c/kg.
Heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 310c/kg, averaging 274c/kg. Heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 318c/kg, averaging 278c/kg. Heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 320c/kg, averaging 267c/kg.
Freeman Pastoral Company, Meeleebee Downs, Wallumbilla sold Angus-cross heifers to 318c/kg, reaching a top of $1709 to average $1103.
Perrett Cattle Co Pty Ltd, Tunis, Injune sold Charolais-cross heifers to 286c/kg, reaching a top of $699 to average $660.
Cows in the 330-400kg range reached 220c/kg and averaged 172c/kg. Cows in the 400-500kg range topped at 273c/kg, averaging 220c/kg. Cows in the 500-600kg range topped at 296c/kg, averaging 253c/kg. Cows over 600kg topped at 300c/kg, averaging 276c/kg.
Keddstock Pty Ltd, Gowrie, Charleville sold Charolais cross cows to 300c/kg, reaching a top of $2150 to average $1627.
CL Jones, The Rand, Illfracombe, sold Brahman-cross cows to 296c/kg, reaching a top of $1633 to average $1323.
Yarrawonga Cattle Co, Yarrawonga, Wallumbilla sold Santa Gertrudis cows to 291c/kg, reaching a top of $2219 to average $1895.
SJ and NE Ward, Taringa, Injune sold Brahman cows to 286c/kg, reaching a top of $1686 to average $1533.
RD and EA Lister, Trevallen, Roma sold Brahman-cross cows to 283c/kg, reaching a top of $1738 to average $1462.
AF and MF Douglas, Springfield, Mitchell sold Droughtmaster-cross cows to 277c/kg, reaching a top of $1590 to average $1453.
TJ and JA Sorensen, Beaumont, Roma sold Charolais bulls to 265c/kg, reaching a top of $2877 to average $2749.
