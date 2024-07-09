CopperString sod turning start of exciting future for north west

The north western community of Hughenden took centre stage on Queensland's regional development stage on Tuesday when Premier Steven Miles and a number of his ministers were in town to mark the start of construction on Powerlink Queensland's $5b CopperString 2032 project.
The 840 kilometre high-voltage transmission line will connect Mount Isa to the state's energy supergrid and is expected to unlock the $500 billion North West Minerals Province plus Hughenden's renewable resources sited at the Kennedy Energy Park.
Tuesday's visit was to break ground on the project's first and largest workforce accommodation site, to be delivered by ATCO Structures by early 2025.
Housing up to 550 construction workers at its peak, they will be constructing a nearby sub-station and will progress early stages of the transmission line development heading west from Hughenden to Mount Isa.
Construction includes site preparation and civil works, as well as installation and maintenance of accommodation quarters over the site's five year life span.
Construction on workforce accommodation at Richmond is expected to begin in September 2024.
Premier Steven Miles said it was the start of a long and exciting future for the region and the state.
"CopperString will be the catalyst for transforming Queensland's north and north west - opening up mining opportunities, creating more jobs and unlocking critical minerals, which will be essential in developing renewable technologies," he said.
His Energy Minister Mick de Brenni also described it as a transformational project, presenting the biggest jobs opportunity the state had ever seen.
"With the majority of Queensland's clean economy jobs based in regional Queensland, towns like Hughenden will be some of the first to benefit," he said.
Kennedy MP Bob Katter has been pushing for CopperString for around 15 years and his son Robbie, the state Traeger MP and Katter's Australian Party leader, said it was a good day but there was still some way to go until communities in the north west benefited from the line itself.
He said places like Julia Creek still had a sub-standard design preventing the construction of industry such as a cotton gin.
"A sub-station would have to be built for them to benefit," he said. "In the short term, this is about addressing the critical pricing problem in the North West Minerals Province, and it now sets a platform for communities to join in."
Mr Katter said it was fair to say the future of mineral production in the north west was highly compromised unless CopperString went ahead, and so it would be a game-changer.
"There's still ambivalence in the community - people are still crippled by domestic power prices," he said. "This won't fix that, but people like to see nation building in the outback."
Deputy Premier Cameron Dick said CopperString would make it easier for industrial-scale renewable projects across Queensland's north to feed into the national grid, helping deliver more affordable, renewable energy.
It's expected CopperString will be complete in 2029, weather and construction conditions permitting.
Work on the high-voltage transmission line is due to begin mid-2025 from Hughenden, travelling west towards Mount Isa. Once complete, work will then commence on the eastern portion of the line from Hughenden back to Townsville.
The project's owners, Powerlink Queensland will be offering free sessions for businesses along the CopperString corridor to build their capabilities.
The program includes five workshops and one-on-one assistance to help businesses build confidence to bid on major projects and supply chain work in the region.
The first workshop is in Hughenden on July 23, followed by Richmond on July 25. For more information and to register, either call 1800 635 369 or visit powerlink.com.au/CopperString2032.
It was announced in early June that pioneering Queensland renewable energy project Kennedy Energy Park had finally achieved full commercial operations, overcoming major technical complexities.
Kennedy Energy Park is jointly owned by Windlab and Eurus and was the first large-scale hybrid renewable energy facility in the world.
The fully integrated project combines 43.2MW of wind, 15MW of solar and a 2MW/4MWh battery behind a single grid connection point and within a single facility near Hughenden.
The project was developed by Windlab to take advantage of the unparalleled potential of the Flinders Shire's complementary wind and solar resources, first identified by the company 15 years ago.
Kennedy was completed in 2019 but connecting the project's advanced renewable generation technology to an ageing section of the remote distribution network in line with AEMOs generator performance standards resulted in delays to commissioning.
Kennedy Energy Park Chair Stephen Panizza said achieving commercial operations was testament to the commitment of its major stakeholders to delivering the cornerstone project.
"Kennedy remains one of the most ambitious renewable energy projects to be delivered in the NEM, overcoming challenges that were unimaginable at the outset to establish a facility that will be a model for energy parks long into the future." Mr Panizza said.
"The journey on Kennedy shows what can be achieved when stakeholders come together to get hard things done.
"In the process, Kennedy has unlocked the incredible value of the Flinders region as a major energy hub for a renewables-powered NEM.
"This has underpinned major developments like CopperString 2.0, which is needed to realise north Queensland's strategically critical opportunity in the state's clean economy future."
