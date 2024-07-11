Top quality central Queensland country heads to auction on August 15

Two quality properties close to Theodore are headed to auction with Hourn & Bishop Qld on August 15.
River Terrace is a 118 hectare (292 acre) freehold block with about 60ha (150 acres) that can be centre pivot or flood irrigated using water from the Theodore Channel Irrigation System.
Located 4km south east of Theodore and 60km from Moura, the property has undergone extensive pasture development work with about 24ha (60 acres) of laser levelled, fertile self-mulching black soil flats.
The gently undulating bottle tree softwood scrub soils are interspersed with brigalow melonhole country.
Offers a reliable source of water from Theodore Water channel irrigation system
River Terrace is fenced into four grazing paddocks with a mustering square and laneway system.
There are also two dams for livestock water.
The well maintained property has an air-conditioned three bedroom homestead with an outdoor entertaining area and a large machinery shed.
Airport Paddock is a 81ha (201 acre) freehold property with panoramic views that is also located 4km south east of Theodore.
Described as being as ideally suited as a lifestyle property or for an absentee owner wanting "hassle free" grazing, the property is fenced into three paddocks with a laneway system.
The securely watered property has two dams, one of which was recently desilted.
Both River Terrace and Airport Paddock will be auctioned Hourn & Bishop Qld in Moura on August 15.
Contact Brad Hanson, 0408 684 612, Hourn & Bishop Qld, Moura.
