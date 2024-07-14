Tackling the workforce challenge

Ongoing workforce shortages continue to impact Queensland agriculture across the entire supply chain. Federal government decisions such as the recent discontinuation of the Harvest Trail Information Service and changes made to agricultural visas and the PALM scheme have not helped farmers facing the challenge of filling agricultural roles across the state.
Farmers are also reporting difficulties in attracting and retaining workers with the right mix of skills required for modern farm operations and certifications demanded by regulation.
SmartAg Queensland is a new training program managed by QFF that aims to bridge this gap by supporting the cotton, cane, horticulture, and grain industries to access high-quality, modern and flexible training for in-demand skills.
The program, funded by the Queensland government through its Backing the Bush initiative, is industry led, regionally focused and is providing cost effective, accredited, non-accredited and micro-credentialled training.
While there is no magic wand when it comes to correcting the workforce challenges facing our sector, this proven model of adaptive, industry-led training will help agriculture be better placed to successfully attract, train and retain people with the transferrable farm skills needed throughout Queensland.
QFF, in partnership with our peak body members Canegrowers, Cotton Australia and Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers, will lead the delivery of the program.
SmartAg Queensland has started strongly, providing training to close to 100 farmers in June alone. QFF and our member partners are keen to see the program grow and service even more farmers across the state.
The long-term growth and viability of Queensland farmers depends upon our ability to develop a strong workforce pipeline across a range of skills needed now and into the future. Ahead of the upcoming state and federal government elections, QFF is advocating for policy positions that recognise the importance of agriculture and work with the sector to find innovative ways to build a strong future workforce.
To learn more about the program contact SmartAg Queensland program manager Jasmin Smith at jasmin@qff.org.au.
