Dearer market at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a smaller yarding at Moreton on Tuesday.
All descriptions sold to dearer rates with the export market 35 cents a kilogram dearer in places, they said. Grain assisted steers and heifers created strong competition as did heavy yearling heifers.
A limited number of weaner steers created hot competition with prices up to 30c/kg dearer.
Angus cross weaner heifers from LJ Williams sold to 241.2c/kg to realise $723.
M and M Self sold Limousin cross yearling heifers for 273.2c/kg or $894.
Santa weaner steers from R Billiau made 327.2c/kg with a return of $801.
Tinton Grazing sold Charolais cross grain assisted steers at 270c/kg or $1005.
Angus cross feeder heifers from M Stenzel sold for 276.2c/kg to realise $1021.
K and L Jackson sold Charolais cross pasture heifers for 250c/kg returning $1225.
Qld Meat Group sold Bradford cross 8 tooth ox at 293.2c/kg or $1979.
Homeview Pty Ltd sold Charolais cross medium cows for247.2c/kg with a return of $1371.
Droughtmaster cross heavy cows from Look Enterprises made 226.2c/kg or $1481.
K and L Jackson sold Charolais heavy bulls for 241.2c/kg or $2219.
R Gray sold Santa heavy bulls at 247.2c/kg to return $2249.
