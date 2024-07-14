Leading from the (full)back to be in front

Had a cracking drive into work this morning. Knocked over what could be the best podcast I have listened to this year. It's called 'The Imperfects' and they recently had the great Billy Slater on as a guest.
Long story short: one of the hosts was working in Origin camp with Billy and wanted to have him on to talk about the way he manages not just himself but also the Queensland team.
Now, leadership podcasts are a dime a dozen but this one really hit me. Here are a couple things that really stood out:
Firstly was how Billy sets the best possible environment for feedback.
At the start of his first camp, one of his assistant coaches mentioned that he had provided some feedback to a player on something that needed improvement and they had not taken it well.
Billy asked how many times he had provided positive feedback to that player in the past? The answer, never.
Billy responded by saying, "Then I don't think you have the right to provide feedback on things that need improving if you haven't given feedback on things they have been doing well."
Billy goes on to explain, your team needs to know that you are in their corner. If you are only ever going to them with things that need improving then trust will not be built.
Secondly, Billy was asked at the end of his time in the NRL who had the biggest impact on him during his playing career.
He sat on it and then replied 'myself.' He admitted that it sounded arrogant but there was a reason.
First, no matter how good your surroundings are, the environment that has been created or the people you have supporting you, it all means nothing if you don't put in the effort, make the most of the opportunity, and hold yourself accountable.
He says that if he hadn't overcome the doubtful and at times lazy thoughts he would not have reached his potential and had the career and success he inevitably did.
Finally, he talked about a really cool thing he does when he is feeling down. He does something for someone else and it has a profound effect on him.
He spoke of how he practised this one day after he had been away from his family for over a month.
He went for a walk along the beach and passed a lady who was set up on a park bench.
Off he went and grabbed twp coffees and came back and sat with her for a length of time and simply had a conversation.
Something we don't do enough: doing something nice for someone else.
I reckon our state is in good hands...
- Ed Ross, conversation starter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.