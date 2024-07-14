Gardening guru: Planting asparagus will certainly pay dividends

Planting asparagus is a testament to the old adage that good things come to those who wait. In truth, the secret ingredient to growing high yielding asparagus is a good dose of patience. For instance, if you were to plant asparagus today you wouldn't be enjoying a bountiful harvest of home grown produce until the spring of 2027.
While it demands time, this herbaceous perennial offers a culinary experience beyond compare. Though asparagus graces supermarket shelves year-round, the true connoisseur knows that nothing rivals the flavour of freshly harvested asparagus, making it a must-have for any budding kitchen gardener.
Asparagus, unlike many vegetables, requires patience, but once established will produce a harvest for many years.
The edible vegetable that we know as asparagus grows from a central point called a crown. New shoots that form from the crown are called spears that, when picked in spring, deliver a flavour that store-bought varieties cannot match.
When spears are left to mature, they form fern-like branches, becoming tough and unpalatable. Though not edible, the tall fern-like branches have a part to play in the cycle of the plant putting energy back into the crown to help develop spears for the next season. Asparagus can reliably continue this process for decades, establishing itself as a perennial crop.
So, why invest the time and energy in growing asparagus? It's simple, for the satisfaction of cultivating a plant that embodies the essence of seasonal culinary anticipation. Most importantly, once you've tasted fresh asparagus, you'll understand why the journey from garden to table was worth all that effort.
