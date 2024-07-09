Weaner steers sell to 380c/kg at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1726 head.
Cattle were drawn from Wandoan, Chinchilla, Eidsvold, Monto, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Goomeri, Murgon, Proston, Widgee, Tiaro, Bauple, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Bundaberg, Rosedale, Lowmead, Ubobo, Calliope and all local areas.
Milk and four tooth bullocks from Monto sold for 299 cents a kilogram to return $1870 a head. Two and four tooth Angus cross bullocks from Binjour sold for 295c/$1815. Four to eight tooth Santa Gertrudis Herford cross bullocks from Wandoan sold for 280c/$2450.
Two tooth Brahman heifers from Monto sold for 277c/$1444. Six tooth Brangus heifers from Mount Perry sold for 271c/$1396. Four tooth Brangus heifers from Mount Perry sold for 268c/$1461. Two tooth Brangus heifers from Bundaberg sold for 270c/$1445.
Charbray cross cows from Mundubbera sold for 250c/$1418. Brahman cross cows from Gin Gin sold for 248c/$1300. Santa Gertrudis cows from Yarrabine sold for 248c/$1386. Brahman cross cows from Booyal sold for 249c/$1345. Charolais cross cows from Binjour sold for 248c/$1535. Brahman cross cows form Binjour sold for 244c/$1363.
Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster cross steers from Miriam Vale sold for 332c/$1386 and the Brahman steers from 288c/$1197. Two and four tooth Simmental cross steers from Bundaberg sold for 326c/$1651. Milk and four tooth Santa Gertrudis cross steers from Gin Gin sold for 326c/$1761.
Milk tooth Charbray steers from Mundubbera sold for 326c/$1272. Milk tooth Charolais cross steers from Bundaberg sold for 334c/$1570. Milk and two tooth Angus cross steers from Goomeri sold for 326c/$1265. Milk tooth Brangus steers from Moore Park sold for 318c/$1137.
F1 Charolais cross weaner steers from Eidsvold sold from 346-380c/$864-$1081. F1 Charolais cross weaner steers from Childers sold for 362c/$941. Charolais cross weaner steers from Mundubbera sold for 354c/$969. Simmental cross weaner steers from Tansey sold for 368c/$941. Charolais cross weaner steers from Proston sold for 366c/$905. Simmental and Romagnola cross weaner steers from Gayndah sold for 346c/$1171. Brangus weaner steers from Miriam vale sold for 366c/$844.
Milk and two tooth Charolais cross heifers from Bundaberg sold for 266c/$1177. Milk tooth Black Limousin cross heifers from Monto sold for 264c/$896. Milk and two tooth Simmental cross heifers from Mount Perry sold for 268c/$1180. Milk and two tooth Brangus heifers from Mundubbera sold for 248c/$962.
F1 Charolais cross weaner heifers from Eidsvold sold for 272c/$783. F1 Charolais cross weaner heifers from Childers sold for 268c/$697. Charolais Angus cross weaner heifers from Mundubbera sold for 254c/$749. Simmental cross weaner heifers from Tansey sold for 260c/$655. Black Limousin cross weaner heifers from Monto sold for 254c/$721.
