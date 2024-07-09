Moura bullock finishers triumph with top MSA carcase award

Moura bullock finishers have secured Teys Australia's prestigious most suitable MSA carcase award at the recent Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition in Biloela.
Bill and Rosie Werth run an EU-accredited beef operation, with 550 breeders spanning across 33,000 acres at Bracklyn, between Moura and Bauhinia in central Queensland.
As part of the carcase competition, which attracted 624 entries. Teys Australia's most suitable carcase award went to Tyson, Werth & O'Connor Family Trust, with their Droughtmaster steer, entered into class two, pen of three grassfed steers, 0-6 teeth, 300-420kg, scoring 63.09 points.
The steer had a hot standard carcase weight of 406.80kg, measured seven millimetres and 6mm for P8 and rib fat, respectively, and an eye muscle area of 90 square centimetres.
The beast also had a marble score of four and scored the most MSA points in the class, coming up with 31.55.
With a focus on breeding and grass-finishing Droughtmaster cross Angus cattle, their efforts are aimed at meeting Teys Australia's exacting standards for the premium grasslands EU market.
Ms Werth said hitting those MSA grades with Teys could mean the difference between $200 to $300 for their beasts.
"We're thrilled with this beef carcase recognition. It validates our commitment to producing cattle that consistently meet the high MSA grading requirements," Ms Werth said.
Rosie said the MSA Index, a critical benchmark for eating quality, is central to their operation.
"Achieving the ideal MSA grading is our target. It's what we aim for when finishing our cattle for Teys Australia's Biloela plant," she said.
The MSA Index is a number between 30 and 80 expressed to two decimal places and is a weighted average of the predicted MSA eating quality scores of 39 cuts in a carcase.
To be eligible, MSA graded carcases must have met pre-slaughter requirements, such as pH less than 5.71, minimum rib fat of 3mm, and adequate fat coverage.
Depending on the season, the Werths annually send approximately 450 head, including cull cows, spayed heifers, and heavy bullocks.
Operating under the Tyson, Werth, and O'Connor Family Trust, the Werths have honed their approach over a decade, focusing on grass fattening their bullocks.
Cattle are finished to a carcase weight of 360 to 400 kilograms, approximately 650 to 700 kilograms live weight.
Ms Werth said participation in the Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition had been integral to their strategy.
"Accessing the detailed carcase data is important to refine our breeding program," she said.
"While we've participated for over four years with modest success, this win marks a significant achievement for us."
The family business, comprising four local properties including Bracklyn, has steadily integrated Angus genetics alongside their predominant Droughtmaster base over the past three years.
"Our decision to introduce Angus genetics was strategic," Ms Werth said.
"Angus bulls, renowned for their higher intramuscular fat (IMF) percentages, complement our Droughtmasters well, enhancing the overall MSA grading potential of our cattle."
The Werths source their Droughtmaster bulls from the National Sale in Rockhampton and recently acquired Angus bulls from the Rolleston Angus sale to diversify their genetics pool.
"We've seen the benefits firsthand in this year's entries, with improved Carcase traits and the overall performance of their progeny," Ms Werth said.
Rosie said their property was very fortunate to have had a really good wet season, which they believed attributed their entries success.
