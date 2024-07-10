Maynard's Senepol steer close to record gain in feedlot competition

Senepol genetics triumphed in the live weight gain section of the Callide Dawson Carcase Competition, including one crossbred steer, which averaged 3.63 kilograms a day for 100 days on feed.
The result was the second highest on record in 36 years of the Callide Dawson Beef Carcase Competition, going back to 1988.
The steer, entered in class five, pen of three grain-fed steers, milk to six tooth, 300-420kg, by Faith Maynard of the Maynard Cattle Company, 5 Star Senepols, Jambin, placed first in the best live weight gain for a steer in the feedlot.
He entered the feedlot at 459kg and in 100 days, came out at 822kg.
The Maynard family has taken out growth rate awards for bullock or heifer entries in 16 of 17 years competing at the event.
In the trade steers section, Jenny Newton's Senegus steer, entered in the single grain-fed trade steer, milk to two tooth, 200-320kg dressed, had the top daily weight gain of 2.43kg, entering the feedlot at 417kg and leaving with a weight of 660kg.
Maynard Cattle Co continued their live weight dominance in the heifer section, with their Senepol cross trade heifer, entered in pen of three grain-fed trade heifers, milk to two tooth, 200-320kg dressed, winning with a daily weight gain of 2.31kg.
The heifer entered the feedlot at 293kg, had a final weight of 524kg and a total weight change of 231kg.
Initially assembled at the Moura saleyards, and then fed at Warnoah Feedlot, Theodore, the grain-fed cattle were then processed at Teys Australia's Biloela plant.
Class five and six attracted 128 hormone treated, 100 day export steers, which averaged 2.55kg per day.
Classes seven through to 10, being 100 day trade steers and heifers hormone free, featured 285 entries, which averaged 1.76 kg per day.
This year also marked the transition from 70 to 100 days grain-fed for the trade cattle in the competition.
Committee member Mike Bradshaw said there were several reasons behind the move.
"For Teys Australia Biloela, they don't process grain-fed cattle but they do our Callide Dawson Beef Carcase Competition cattle so they're all judged at the one meatworks," Mr Bradshaw said.
"It was the best all round solution for everyone involved because 100 day trade job gives Teys Australia more options and good product, which is highly sorted after to sell afterwards.
"This means for the producers a higher price than 70 day feeding program."
Mr Bradshaw said the extra month allowed more time for cattle to finish better overall in a mob situation.
