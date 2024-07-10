Carcase data keeps Seifert Belmont Reds and Hartwigs coming back for more

Reigning Callide Dawson beef carcase champions, Jandowae's Seifert Belmont Reds and Monto's Hartwig family, were back for more in 2024, this year claiming top carcase accolades.
This year's champion grain-fed trade steer was awarded to husband and wife team Ian Stark and Jeanne Seifert, Seifert Belmont Reds, with their Belmont Red steer, entered into class seven, pen of three grain-fed trade steer, milk and two tooth, 200-320kg, scoring 148.13 points out of 217.
Their champion steer produced a hot standard carcase weight of 252.60kg, an EMA of 84 sq cm, measured 10mm for P8 and 7mm of rib fat and a marble score of four.
They also won reserve champion grass-fed heifer carcase and grain-fed steer, which was entered into the pen of three grain-fed steers class, milk to six tooth, 300-420kg, scoring 135.93 points.
Ms Seifert said their recent carcase accolades highlighted their focus on consistency and versatility within their herd.
"Our wins and places confirm the consistency and versatility of our genetics," Ms Seifert said.
"Our entries were purebred Belmont Reds, but as our culls and sourced straight from the paddock. Having never had any lifetime nutritional advantage it is a testament to how good the carcase traits must be in the rest of our herd.
"Our reserve champion steer was only 0.23 of a point behind the champion this year.
"We decided to go in the competition for the first time last year to get more carcase data to increase the accuracy of our Breedplan carcase EBVs and to benchmark our animal performance against other breeds."
Reserve champion grain-fed trade steer was awarded to long time supporter, Denise Hartwig of Glandore, Monto, with her Charolais steer, entered in the single grain-fed trade steer class, milk to two tooth, 200-320kg dressed, scoring 144.94 points.
Her steer won class eight with 197.42 points out of 307, had a start weight of 391kg, final weight of 578kg, representing a total weight change of 187kg and average daily gain of 1.87kg, over 100 days.
The steer produced a HSCW of 316.60kg, a dress percentage of 54.9pc, an EMA of 94 sq cm, 8mm for P8 and 5mm of rib fat.
Glandore is a family owned 8124 hectare cattle property run by Denise and her two daughters, Tania and Nicole.
They run approximately 1500 breeding cows along with replacement heifers and some steers that they fatten out.
Their cow herd is predominantly a composite mix with a base of Hereford/Charolais/Droughtmaster cross.
Ms Hartwig said they are currently putting a mix of Hereford, Charolais and Simmental bulls back across the herd.
"Our business model is to sell weaner calves off their mother," Denise said.
" The vast majority of these are sold through AuctionsPlus, a platform that has been very successful for us and opened up a wide market.
"We now have a number of return buyers for which we are grateful for."
The Hartwig family have been entering into the Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition for over 20 years now.
"We keep a selection of calves at weaning and put them aside to enter the competition," Denise said.
"We have supported the competition for all this time as we agree with how the competition is run and the way that the data is collected and compared.
"Our aim with this information is to assess the carcase attributes of our own cattle and help guide us with our breeding program.
"Whilst not being in this competition to collect prizes, we have enjoyed a number of successes in that time within classes."
Denise said the result of this year's competition remained a highlight for their family, as well as back in 2020, when they won reserve champion grain-fed steer.
"These successes certainly reinforce our belief that the cattle we are attempting to breed and sell in the commercial market are actually hitting the market specifications also in competitions."
