Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Murgon hobby breeder's Limousins dominate grass fed carcase competition

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated July 9 2024 - 7:49pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Callide Dawson Beef Carcase champion grass fed steer winner Craig Taylor, pictured with sponsor Chas Nobbs, of the Eric Nobbs Commemorative Trust. Picture by Ben Harden
Callide Dawson Beef Carcase champion grass fed steer winner Craig Taylor, pictured with sponsor Chas Nobbs, of the Eric Nobbs Commemorative Trust. Picture by Ben Harden

Murgon's Craig Taylor of MK Cattle Limousins swept the grass-fed steer and heifer carcase categories at the recent Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Toowoomba. I over all things livestock and agriculture in central and southern Queensland. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.