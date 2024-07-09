Murgon hobby breeder's Limousins dominate grass fed carcase competition

Murgon's Craig Taylor of MK Cattle Limousins swept the grass-fed steer and heifer carcase categories at the recent Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition.
This year's event saw Craig's two entries shine within the fierce grass-fed competition which accumulated 211 entries.
His Limousin steer, entered into class three, single trade grass-fed steer or heifer, 0-2 teeth, 180-300kg, scored an impressive 142.69 points out of 217, clinching the title of champion grass-fed steer carcase.
Not far behind, Dave and Donna Reynolds' Droughtmaster steer secured reserve champion with 141.02 points.
Craig's Limousin heifer, which outshone the competition with a score of 150.54 points, earned the title of champion grass fed heifer carcase, with reserve going to Seifert Belmont Reds' Belmont Red heifer, which scored 142.22 points.
At first, Mr Taylor didn't think his entries would have a chance at winning.
"When I first got the results back when we killed him, I didn't think I was in with a chance at all actually, but then I went up to the dinner and changed my opinion," he said.
"My two entries had good coverage, which is where I picked up a few extra points to be in front of everyone else, by having that extra little bit of extra coverage on them."
Mr Taylor, who works as a local plumber, reflected on his journey into breeding and competing.
"I've always been around cattle," he said.
"Growing up with on my grandfather's dairy farm and my parent's cattle property just outside Murgon, it was natural for me to continue the tradition."
Four years ago, Mr Taylor purchased his own 120-acre property near his parents' farm, where he now manages a small but thriving breeder herd.
"My dad had a Limousin stud back in the early 90s, MK Cattle Limousins, and in 2014, I started to back up again," he said.
"I have 23 cows now, a mix of crossbred and purebred Limousins.
"I'm particularly like Limousins for their excellent carcass traits, which really show in competitions like this."
Mr Taylor said his entries were finished on improved pastures, which benefited from an excellent summer.
"With improved pastures from recent rains, our cattle have been thriving on a diet of rhodes grass, legumes, and forage sorghum," he said.
"From November through to December last year, we nearly had six or eight inches of rain."
Looking ahead, Mr Taylor plans to enter some of his weaners into the Gympie carcase competition and RNA Ekka led cattle competition.
"Every animal we breed, we aim to showcase either in carcase or led steer competitions," he said.
"Since we don't have big amount of breeder numbers, with a lot of our weaners, normally we try to keep two or three bulls and whatever doesn't make the stud cut, I keep them for led steers and we go show them at the Ekka or Gympie carcase competition.
"Everything we breed, we're likely to put into carcase or led steer or heifer competitions."
As the cattle market trends shift towards preferences for black cattle, Mr Taylor said a large portion of his herd were made up of mostly black Limousin cattle.
"I do like the black and apricot Limousins, but we probably have 80pc black Limousins at the moment," he said.
"The biggest thing is the way the market is going and you see in the market reports, everyone's chasing all black cattle.
"You just get that extra easy coverage overall for carcase comps, but there's no real reason why I've gone black, just a market preference."
