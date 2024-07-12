Murray Downs offered with 10,000 top quality Santa-cross breeders

Murray Downs, a 5595 square kilometre (559,500 hectare) Northern Territory cattle station, is being sold on a walk in, walk out basis, including 10,000 quality Santa Gertrudis-cross breeders plus followers.
Offered by Filipino businessman Romeo Roxas's company Australian Green Properties, the exceptionally well developed pastoral lease is located 40km east of the Stuart Highway, about 400km north of Alice Springs and 195km south of Tennant Creek.
Murray Downs has undergone extensive water, fencing and structural improvements since it was purchased by AGP in 2015.
The Lower Barkly Downs country has the Davenport Ranges to the north with excellent flood out areas from the Amelia, Skinner and Murray creek systems, running through to mulga and buffel grazing country.
Murray Downs is well watered by 34 bores, including 30 that have new solar systems in addition to 25 new Pioneer tanks.
There are nine Farmbot water monitoring systems in operation. Most of the waters also have trap systems.
The station also has well maintained graded service tracks and fence lines.
About 70km of laneways and some 310km of new barbed wire fencing has been completed in the past three years.
There are 12 sets of cattle panels. The house yards are equipped with a five way draft, a new Breckon Big Red pneumatic cradle, and a CIA crush.
There is also a new set of 4000 head capacity Proway yards, which will have a double overhead cattle loading ramp.
There are also large cooler yards to handle 4500 head.
Structural improvements include machinery sheds, a workshop, lick/hay shed, aircraft hangar with a 4500 litre avgas tank, and five new undercover horse stables.
Accommodation includes the four bedroom main homestead with an office set in established lawns, a two bedroom cottage, and a three bedroom owner's cottage all overlooking Murray Downs Creek and its seasonal water holes.
There are also eight single rooms for workers with an ablution block, governess's quarters, and a school room.
There is also a staff community kitchen with seating for 15 people and a barbecue area under shade trees.
Murray Downs also has a station/community store equipped with a commercial kitchen.
The Imangara Aboriginal Community (population about 50) is also located on Murray Downs and has a school and supports the station store.
Station plant includes a road train, Cessna 172 aircraft, two John Deere graders, a four wheel drive and machinery.
Expressions of interest close on September 6.
