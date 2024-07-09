Restocker competition at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew & Co reported increased competition for the quality lines of restocker steers and heifers at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
Recent rain drew a large panel of both local and travelled buyers.
All descriptions sold to a dearer market especially pens of light weaner heifers, they said.
Santa steers 20 months account Yawarra Pty Ltd, Nindooinbah, sold for $1240.
Leanne Stewart, Fairney View, sold Angus cross steers 20 months for $1240.
Abbeydale Pty Ltd, Woolooman, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1130.
Charolais cross weaner steers account Mick and Mel Self, Pine Mountain, sold for $1120.
Trevor and Sue Whitehall, Mt Berryman, sold Santa weaner steers for $1110.
DGKA Properties, Aratula, sold Droughtmaster steers 12 months for $1100.
Paul Finch, Ferny Glen, sold Droughtmaster steers 12 months for $910.
Droughtmaster cross weaner steers account Marten Platell Farming Co, Beaudesert, sold for $880.
Santa cross weaner steers account Ian Hollindale, Guanaba, sold for $810.
Paul Newlove, Maroon, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $750.
Charolais cross weaner steers account J2X Pty Ltd, Kidman Creek, sold for $780.
Droughtmaster cross weaner steers account Judd Farming, Allenview, sold for $750.
The O'Neill Faming, Charters Towers, sold Droughtmaster heifers No2 for $1200.
Yawarra Pty Ltd sold Angus cross heifers 15 months for $860.
Judd Farming sold Charolais cross heifers 12 months for $850.
Santa weaner heifers account Trevor and Sue Whitehall, sold for $830.
Santa weaner heifers account Jim and Mick Binstead, Rathdowney, sold for $620.
Charolais cross weaner heifers account J2X Pty Ltd sold for $670.
RK Family Trust, Mt Tamborine, sold Senepol cross cows and calves for $1210.
Stephen Platzer, Karrabin sold Charolais bull 26 months for $3300.
