Bega's peanut processing review has South Burnett on edge

Queensland's peanut growers are in wait and see mode in the wake of news that the Bega Group has begun a strategic review of its peanut processing operations, the Peanut Company of Australia, centred around its manufacturing plant at Kingaroy.
In a letter to growers in June, the company describes the review as being in line with its "overarching strategy of simplification and focus".
It says it is working to optimise its core business "with a focus on branded assets whilst evaluating options for non-core assets".
Market research group Just Food says the disposal of the facility at Kingaroy is the most likely outcome of the review, being conducted by advisory group Kidder Williams.
It's a prospect that Coulston Lakes grower Steven Marshall is contemplating with apprehension.
"Once a company does something like this, announce a review, it's not usually in the best interests of a community," he said.
Mr Marshall has been growing peanuts for around 50 years and supplies fourth generation Kingaroy peanut producers Crumptons but said competition was always healthy.
"It's good for the industry - it would be a shame if one shut up," he said.
Having planted late, thanks to a lack of rain, and now struggling to harvest because of ongoing rain, Mr Marshall said he was concentrating on getting that done at present, and would wait to see what the outcome was "when the dust settles".
He hoped an outcome would be known by August, given the planting decisions he would need to undertake for his business.
He added that the advent of fall armyworm in last season's millet and sorghum crops had taken himself and others by surprise, and was likely leaving them with less options going forward.
Asked about operational aspects of its business, Bega hadn't replied to Queensland Country Life by its deadline.
Its letter to growers said a range of alternatives for its PCA business were being considered.
"Whilst there is no certainty that the review will lead to any particular outcome or transaction, we are committed to keeping you informed," it said. "No decisions have been made at this time."
The review also covers PCA's operations in Gayndah and Tolga.
Bega, which turns 125 this year, bought PCA's Kingaroy assets in 2017, valued at A$11.9m at the time.
A document from the peanut processor said Bega's acquisition of PCA would ensure continued Australian ownership of the iconic peanut business.
"The transaction will facilitate business expansion opportunities and provide confidence to farmer suppliers to expand peanut plantings, increase production and therefore provide additional supply to our customers," it said.
