Eighteen teams in Bollon Polocrosse Carnival

A small, but enthusiastic crowd of 150 people turned out to watch 18 teams compete in the Bollon Polocrosse Carnival in Bollon last weekend.
Carnival committee treasurer Amy Brown said it was a really good weekend with 18 teams competing which was good for Bollon.
She said there were interstate teams from Victoria and NSW, who were on their way home from the Chinchilla nationals.
"So it was really good to have new blood... playing out in the west," she said.
Ms Brown said the carnival was a big weekend for Bollon and everyone had a great time.
"It was very social. We had entertainment on Friday and Saturday night. It was a huge success for Bollon," she said.
The Outback Zone Championships were also held at Bollon last weekend, with the winners being the Eurocoast team from Moruya, NSW, and the runners up, Dirranbandi 1.
The best player from the zone championship was Steven Howes, Eurocoast.
Chinchilla 1 won the A Grade championships with the runners up, Toompine. Keith Logan of Chinchilla was named the best A Grade player.
The B grade winners were Quilpie with runners up, the Firebirds, while the C grade winners were Thargomindah with runners up, Goondiwindi.
The champion horse of the carnival was Coolie Downs Thyme owned by Clare Mathies, Eurocoast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.