Reduced yarding at Toogoolawah

Shepherdson and Boyd reported a reduced yarding of 559 head for their fortnightly Toogoolawah store sale on Friday.
The market saw some positive changes with feeder and restocker steers meeting stronger competition from lotfeeder and travelled backgrounder buyers, they said.
Feeder heifers and good quality weaner heifers also showed signs, improving by $50-$80 a head.
Tandora Grazing, Maryborough, sold Charbray steers 16-18 months old for $1310, and Limousin cross steers 16-18 months old for $1270.
RJL Cattle, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster cross backgrounder steers 14 months old for $1090.
Mathew Barnes, Anduramba, sold Simmental cross weaner steers eight months old for $980.
Loretta Skinner, Colinton, sold Charbray cross backgrounder steers 12 months old for $1070.
A and R Pratt, Kilcoy, sold Santa cross backgrounder steers 12 months old for $940.
S and S Gedda, Maleny sold good quality Charbray weaner steers six to eight months old for $820.
Kilcoy Valinor P/L sold Angus cross weaner steers six months old for $660.
Inverstanley Pastoral Company sold Charolais cross feeder heifers 18 months old for $1050 and Brahman cross for $1020 and $1000.
J and K Harvey, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais cross, 20 months old feeder heifers for $1030 and $1000.
Kate Cowley sold Charbray feeder heifers 18 months old for $960.
A and K Kubler sold Simmental cross feeder heifers 16 months old for $910.
Geoff Wagstaff, Maleny, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers 10 months old for $770.
S and S Gedda sold Charbray weaner heifers six to eight months old for $620.
Allery and Sons, Moore, sold Brangus cross weaner heifers six months old $660.
R and A McIntosh, Peachester sold Angus cross weaner heifers for $510.
Aged Brahman cows with young Charbray calves at foot account Darren Pratten, Kilcoy, sold for $1050.
The next Toogoolawah sale will be the last weaner sale for 2024 this Friday, starting at 9am.
