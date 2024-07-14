Sorghum prices drift lower on sluggish export demand

Queensland sorghum prices are drifting lower in search for improved demand.
Southern Queensland sorghum bids are down $25 a tonne over the past five weeks to $340 Brisbane. This is down from around $365 in late May amid sluggish export demand and the favourable outlook for winter cereal crops in the north.
Although the national sorghum crop is down on last year's 2.6 million tonne crop, the 2024 harvest of 2.2mt is comfortably larger than the 1.6mt 10-year average and leaves a large export surplus.
Recently released monthly government export data showed that sorghum exports improved in May but significantly lag last year's export pace. Australia exported around 325,000 tonnes of sorghum in May up from 132,000t in April.
Australia has shipped around 550,000t of sorghum from March, when the new crop sorghum supplies became available, or about half the 1.05mt shipped in the same period last year.
Australia expected around 2.5mt in the year from March 2023 to February 2024. Most of the sorghum exports have been shipped to China.
Sharp declines in world corn prices over the past couple of weeks have also added downward pressure to feed grains. United States corn prices tumbled 7 per cent in the first week of June after the US Department of Agriculture revealed that farmers planted more corn than previously estimated. This has resulted in similar declines in China's sorghum purchase prices.
Export competition also weighed on Australia's wheat and barley exports in May, with the dry weather across most of southern Australia serving to keep local prices elevated.
Australia exported 1.6mt of wheat in May down from 1.85mt in April and 1mt below the 2.6mt shipped in March.
Australia's wheat exports are losing ground to cheaper supplies from the Black Sea, but eastern Europe and in some cases North American supplies.
Barley exports also tumbled, where the May shipments fell to around 330,000t, less than half the volume that was exported in April. Barley exports to China in May were the smallest in nine months, when they first lifted the import tariffs on Australian supplies.
Queensland farmers are hoping to see soaking rains in the coming days from the rainfall pattern that has already dumped heavy rains across outback parts of SA, NSW and Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.