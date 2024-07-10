Peanut growers keeping crop options open amid industry uncertainty

Peanut growers are looking at other crops following speculation about the future of one of the largest peanut processing plants in Queensland.
Bega Group, based at Kingaroy, recently announced that they had begun a strategic review to investigate a range of alternatives for their PCA business.
Kumbia peanut grower Julian Cross said he was waiting to hear what the outcome of the review would mean for the future of his crop.
Mr Cross and his wife Shauna have a dryland cropping and cattle operation called Four Winds on their 194 hectare property in Kumbia.
Mr Cross said they would shift their sole focus to growing soy or mung beans, if they were unable to grow peanuts but they would not be as financially viable.
"They are not as reliable or profitable as peanuts," he said.
"Peanuts are our backbone, they are the best money spinner as far as dollars per hectare go on return.
"It would make it very difficult without them."
He said that he hoped that they would be able to continue to grow and have their peanuts sourced locally.
"We hope there is someone waiting to buy it and get it back to a better state," he said.
"That is the only good possible outcome; anything other than that is a disaster really.
"If they shut down, it is the end of me growing peanuts."
South Burnett mayor Kathy Duff said she was concerned by the announcement, given the importance the business had in Kingaroy's history and economy.
"I've just heard they're considering changes - council has no other information," she said. "Seeing it stay open and operational is our concern - we'll make representations to Bega if there's any need."
Tingoora grower Damien Anderson said an issue going forward might be a lack of drying facilities at Crumptons, which would impact growers from the Bundaberg region also growing cane and using irrigation, who currently have their product dried with Bega.
"Any change will have a flow-on," he said, adding that one of those might be to the prices growers received.
Mr Anderson said peanuts suited his soil type well and were able to handle periods of dry weather.
"They spread our risk," he said.
Both he and Cr Duff commented that the landmark PCA silos were heritage listed.
