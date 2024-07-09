Clean sweep for Dalby

This weekend will see major events for two of our clubs. Warwick will host Gatton and Condamine as they host their special 60 year anniversary event and Toowoomba Bears will move to Toowoomba Sports Ground for their special Ladies Day as they play Dalby Wheatmen. Toowoomba Rangers will host Toowoomba Uni at Gold Park in Toowoomba and Goondiwindi Emus will step out against Roma Echidnas and St George Frillnecks at Riddles Oval in Goondiwindi.

