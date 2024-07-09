Clean sweep for Dalby

Downs Rugby men's RDO Risdon Cup round 10 provided more excitement at the weekend, which is keeping the competition extremely close with only four rounds left until finals.
On their special 60 years anniversary weekend Dalby Wheatmen managed a clean sweep in front of a crowd filled with supporters, life members and old boys. The 27-5 defeat of Toowoomba Rangers in A Grade secured them second place on the ladder heading into the business end of the season. Dalby are proving strong all round this year as they are in finals contention in all three grades.
While the scoreline did not reflect the intensity of the game, Goondiwindi A Grade achieved a convincing 40-19 win over the Condamine Cods. Gatton Black Pigs again showed growth this season with a 46-10 win over Toowoomba Uni and with a little closer result, Toowoomba Bears managed to beat Roma Echidnas 33-22 in front of a large Ladies Day crowd at St George.
Across the board, all grades are certainly giving us exciting contests and close games providing a close and thrilling competition.
This weekend will see major events for two of our clubs. Warwick will host Gatton and Condamine as they host their special 60 year anniversary event and Toowoomba Bears will move to Toowoomba Sports Ground for their special Ladies Day as they play Dalby Wheatmen. Toowoomba Rangers will host Toowoomba Uni at Gold Park in Toowoomba and Goondiwindi Emus will step out against Roma Echidnas and St George Frillnecks at Riddles Oval in Goondiwindi.
The Black Isuzu Ute women's XVs again provided a great showing in round four, with the combined, Uni/Dalby/Gundy team taking on Rangers/Gatton in front of a fantastic anniversary day crowd at Dalby. As support for our women's XVs competition grows it is great to see enthusiasm building within our clubs.
Huge thanks to our senior competition sponsors Black Isuzu Ute, RDO Equipment, Nutrien Ag Solutions and Verifact Traffic, for providing support that we could not do without.
After a break for the school holidays our Juniors will begin again this Saturday with our much-loved mini meets at Goondiwindi and at Highfields. Toowoomba Souths and Dalby will head to Riddles Oval in Goondiwindi, with Toowoomba Bears, Toowoomba Grammar and Toowoomba Uni all heading to the home of Highfields Redbacks, Highfields Sport and Rec Park for a morning of family fun.
Men's Round 10
A Grade - RDO Risdon Cup
Dalby Wheatmen 27 def Toowoomba Rangers 5
Condamine Cods 19 def by Goondiwindi Emus 40
Toowoomba Uni 10 def by Gatton Black Pigs 46
Roma Echidnas 22 def by Toowoomba Bears 33
B Grade - Nutrien Ag Bill Flamsteed Cup
Dalby Wheatmen 31 def Toowoomba Rangers 10
Condamine Cods 14 def Goondiwindi Emus 36
St George Frillnecks 33 def Toowoomba Bears 5
Warwick Water Rats bye
C Grade - Verifact ES Dooney Hayes Cup
Dalby Wheatmen 37 def Toowoomba Rangers 10
Chinchilla River Rats 28 def Goondiwindi Emus 22
Toowoomba Uni 7 def by Gatton Black Pigs 24
Roma Echidnas bye
Womens XV - Black Isuzu Cup
Dalby/Uni/Goondiwindi 25 def by Rangers/Gatton 46
ST George/Roma 21 def Toowoomba Bears 0
Round 11 - This Saturday, July 13
Men's A Grade: RDO Risdon Cup
Gatton Black Pigs v Condamine Cods
Goondiwindi Emus v Roma Echidnas
Toowoomba Bears v Dalby Wheatmen
Toowoomba Rangers v Toowoomba Uni
B Grade: Nutrien Ag Bill Flamsteed Cup
Toowoomba Bears v Dalby Wheatmen
Warwick Water Rats v Condamine Cods
Goondiwindi Emus v st George Frillnecks
Toowoomba Rangers bye
C Grade: Verifact Traffic ES Dooney Hayes Cup
Gatton Black Pigs v Chinchilla River Rats
Goondiwindi Emus v Roma Echidnas
Toowoomba Rangers v Toowoomba Uni
Dalby Wheatmen bye
For the latest Downs Rugby news follow @downsrugby on socials or check out www.downsrugby.com.au.
