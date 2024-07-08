Queenslanders top dogs in national working cattle dog trials

In the highly charged arena of working cattle dog trialling, Queenslanders and their canines walked away with all the major prizes on offer at the 2024 national championships just concluded at St George.
Beginning last Thursday, 51 handlers from Queensland and NSW nominated 194 dogs for competition in the open, plus 181 working to move their cattle around the course in the maiden and novice contests.
Judge Glen McKay awarded 294 points to Monto's Luke Aisthorpe and Judd's Rosie II for a win in the maiden, just one point ahead of Jamie Sturrock and Craiglea Hank on 293.
Middlemount's Paul Wroe and Waylandia Meg collected the Australian novice trophy with 381 points, well ahead of second-placed Wyatt Judd, Rolleston and Riverside Duke on 291 points.
Barry Cooper, Biloela, and Tash Killey, Bauhinia, teamed up to judge the open championship, where Wyatt and Riverside Duke took three head of cattle through four obstacles in a time of six minutes with the best overall score of 279.5.
Once again Jamie Sturrock was just edged out of a championship ribbon, when he and Craiglea Ruby finished with 275.5 points.
Paul Wroe, who's been trialling for 21 years, said the weekend nominations were some of the biggest he'd seen in the sport.
The championships alternate between Queensland and NSW each year, having been in Scone, NSW last year.
"It's going ahead in leaps and bounds, now that men aren't available to help on stations," Paul said. "Dogs have evolved too - they're worth a lot of money now."
He said the level of competition was improving every year as well, thanks to improvements in canine genetics, plus the many schools and training days around to help their owners.
Paul has been fortunate enough to win the Queensland championship 15 times and the Australian title seven times, and said there were 25 trials each year in Queensland, between Mossman and Killarney.
Rubbing salt into the wounds, Queensland's team, consisting of Sam Connolly and Kasajoca King, Charlie Brummell and CB Dodge, Stan Hughes and Crawford Squirt, Ross Kehl and Husanley Herbie, Paul Wroe and Carroscott Spot, plus Andrew Jansen and Riverside Cash, won the all-important state of origin contest on Saturday night.
NSW was defending its title on Queensland soil.
There were six in each team, five picked on points through the year plus a wild card, being the person with the highest points after the open rounds on the weekend.
The course was the same as the one the dogs are familiar with through the day's competition.
Maiden
Novice
Open
