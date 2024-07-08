Queensland Country Life
Queenslanders top dogs in national working cattle dog trials

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
July 8 2024
Australian working cattle dog championships winners Wyatt Judd, Rolleston, Paul Wroe, Middlemount, and Luke Aisthorpe, Monto, with their winning dogs. Picture supplied.
In the highly charged arena of working cattle dog trialling, Queenslanders and their canines walked away with all the major prizes on offer at the 2024 national championships just concluded at St George.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

