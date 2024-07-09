TSS rowers hold their own in best regatta in the world

Brisbane's GPS Head of the River schoolboys 2024 rowing champions have set a benchmark for other schools to catch next year, making it as far as the quarter finals in the best regatta in the world on the weekend.
From their start on the Nerang River in September 2023, The Southport School's 1st VIII took themselves and their school to the world rowing stage, the Henley Royal Regatta on the river Thames, in a year when plenty were using the event as a testing ground ahead of the Paris Olympics in a couple of week's time.
Commenting on why they'd trained for months out of season to compete in England, coach Cam Kennedy said if they wanted to be the best program in the state and country then they wanted to aspire to compete against the best programs in the world.
"And it was always going to be an unbelievable experience for the boys, seeing what the world of rowing has to offer," he said. "So with a competitive crew and support from the families and school, it seemed like the right time to tour to Henley."
It's 25 years since TSS last boated an 8+ at a Henley regatta, so it was an historic trip for the school.
The crew included three boarders - Matthew Coleman from Croppa Creek, NSW in 4 seat, Mac Ramsay from Texas holding down 6 seat, and cox Sean Mudimu from Goondiwindi - plus Jeffrey Warren in bow, John Ell in 2 seat, Leonardo Hughes in 3 seat, Nikos Karathanosopholus in 5 seat, Caden Miller-Wright in 7 seat, and stroke Jed Gallie.
Matthew, from the TSS Year 11 1st VIII crew, was an addition to the 2024 HOR-winning crew, which went on to place second in the national championship, and Sam Butler travelled as a spare rower in case of emergencies, winning his single scull event at a lead-up regatta at Reading
The highlight of the UK's summer rowing calendar and social scene, the Henley Royal Regatta boasts over 300 races across six days of competition and is visited by more than 300,000 people.
Set against a background of boaters and blazers, the TSS crew started its campaign by defeating US opponents Belen Jesuit Prep School on day one of the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup for junior men's eight oars with coxswain, posting some of the faster times in the event to beat them.
After beating the Reading Blue Coat School on day two, TSS dug deep in the quarter final hit-out against Eton College, which has won the championship four times in the last 10 years, staying in touch and pushing all the way to the finish line, losing by three-quarters of a boat length.
The crew and its supporters recorded some incredible experiences along the way.
The Queensland schoolboys domestic season finishes in March, and the UK regatta season begins in May, so they had to train against themselves without any competition, while their competitors were in the heat of their racing season.
"It was an eerie feeling not having the bustling shed that we're used to, but our sister school St Hilda's was incredibly supportive, feeding the boys breakfast and giving the crew support," Mr Kennedy said.
Once they got to England they discovered how narrow the river was, and how the regatta course remained open to river traffic, providing plenty of wash to row through.
It meant the distance they were able to row was much less than what they were used to on Wyaralong Dam in Queensland's south east.
The crew also had to get used to people watching from the riverbank over the entire course rather than just at the end, along with the intensity of one-on-one knock-out matched racing, which they practised at the Reading Town Regatta the Saturday prior, beating a strong Bedford crew.
"One of the highlights was rowing our boat from Reading to Henley, approximately 13km, negotiating three locks on the way, two of which the rowers needed to work out how to function," Mr Kennedy said.
"We were lucky to have practised in an identical boat at home so we transferred all the same measurements before we rowed the UK boat, meaning we had very few adjustments to make, so the rowing was immediately familiar.
"Our expectations were high - we wanted to make the quarter-finals at a minimum, which we did."
In a heartwarming move, a preparatory class of 4 to 6-year-olds from Sacred Heart School in Henley came to watch the rowing and learnt the TSS chant, supporting the crew all week in their classroom.
"The teacher emailed thanks to the school and told us how much the children enjoyed watching the crew, and our boys sent them a video message of thanks for their support," Mr Kennedy said.
While attending the international crews' welcome function in Henley, the TSS crew got to meet English rowing legends Sir Matthew Pinsent and Sir Steve Redgrave, who hold four and five Olympic gold medals respectively.
They also enjoyed a dinner at the Leander Club and met many TSS old boys and ex-Brisbane GPS rowers from Nudgee and Churchie in other club and university crews in attendance.
Before coming to TSS, Mr Kennedy coached in the UK for three years at Durham University in England's north, then was head coach at the University of Bristol for four years.
"It was great to be able to introduce these Aussie boys to the world of UK rowing and reconnect with people in the world rowing community myself," he said.
