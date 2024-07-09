Queensland Country Life
Home/News

TSS rowers hold their own in best regatta in the world

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
July 10 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brisbane's GPS Head of the River schoolboys 2024 rowing champions have set a benchmark for other schools to catch next year, making it as far as the quarter finals in the best regatta in the world on the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.