Liz's death a shock to those in agriculture

The death of well known cotton industry representative, Liz Alexander, has come as a shock to many in the sector.
Ms Alexander of Emerald died last Thursday morning from complications while in hospital for treatment for cancer. She was in her early 50s.
Having known Ms Alexander for more than 30 years, QFF president Aaron Kiely said Liz was a great friend and mentor to him, as she was to many in the cotton industry.
"She was an integral part of the agricultural industry and region of Central Highlands, and part of our community in junior sport and rugby union," he said.
"She did so much for the ag industry and the cotton industry."
Mr Kiely credited Ms Alexander for creating opportunities for him in the industry and for where he was today.
"She was a beautiful person who really has been taken too young," he said.
Cotton Australia general manager Michael Murray, who worked with Ms Alexander, said Liz had a passion for irrigated agriculture.
Mr Murray said she also had an ability to think quite strategically and "really sweat the details" of a project.
"I think that was a testament to Liz's professionalism and ability to really work (hard) on behalf of agriculture and irrigators in particular," he said.
Mr Murray said Liz worked at Cotton Australia as a grower services manager from 2001 to 2004 when the best management practise program, myBMP, was being rolled out.
"Back then it was very much a paper-based, best management practise program and Liz would have been very much instrumental in getting the growers of the Dawson Valley and Central Highlands to come on board and take it up," he said.
"I think she touched many people both personally and professionally through a wide range of organisations.
"She understood agriculture and the people of agriculture and particularly those in the Central Highlands and Dawson Valley. She was a very active and passionate advocate for agriculture and with an eye on the magical (as to) what could she do to make people's lives or their businesses better."
Mr Murray said her passing would certainly have come as a shock to many people in the industry.
In a tribute to Ms Alexander on Cotton Australia's website, Mr Murray wrote that she was pivotal in the transition of Sunwater's Theodore Channel Distribution Scheme to Theodore Water, chairing the various stages of local management arrangements through to the incorporation of Theodore Water in late 2016.
"From 2014 to 2020, she was a board member of the Cotton Research Development Corporation, guiding our industry's research efforts. Liz was a valued director of Plant Health Australia from 2013 to 2021, greatly contributing to the strategy behind maintaining and improving plant biosecurity. Most recently, she was a board member of the Queensland Rural Industry Development Authority," he said.
"Throughout her career, Liz served agriculture through various roles where she worked tirelessly and passionately for the betterment of all aspects of regional development, agriculture, and innovation.
"With the loss of Liz, the Australian cotton industry and agriculture have lost a true champion. On behalf of the entire cotton industry, Cotton Australia offers its sincere condolences to Liz's husband, Doug, and her two sons, Fletcher and Brodie."
Plant Health Australia's CEO Sarah Corcoran said Liz contributed enormously to their board meetings, strategy and culture.
"Her time as a PHA board director was marked by her dedication to improving Australia's plant biosecurity system," she said.
