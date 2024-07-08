Gyranda Pastoral celebrates historic win at Callide Dawson Beef Carcase comp

Theodore's Gyranda Pastoral Company celebrated a historic victory at the Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition, claiming their first most successful exhibitor title.
Started in 1988, the carcase competition holds a special place for Gyranda.
Directors Peter and Nikki Mahony, who oversee the operation and share ownership, expressed pride in the company's achievements.
"We're extremely chuffed with this recognition and very excited about it," Mr Mahony said.
"This is probably the most success we've had since participating in the comp."
In this year's competition, they claimed third in best live weight gain in feedlot for trade heifers, first in class seven pen of grain fed trade steers, third in class 9, pen of grain fed trade heifers, and first and second in class 10, single grain fed trade heifers.
Notably, their Santa Gertrudis steer clinched the champion grain fed trade heifer award, scoring 144.44 points in the highly competitive class.
Reflecting on the strategies that led to their success, Peter highlighted the importance of consistency and genetic selection in their win.
"Trying to find that consistency was what got us over the line," he said.
"It's very hard to pick a champion back 100 days before they get killed out.
"Our focus on carcase attributes, particularly through the use of Estimated Breeding Values and genetic advancements also play a role.
"Temperament and structure are key to our carcase success,"
"Overall, I think it probably reflects a growing focus on that consistency of carcase."
Peter said the competition was a great bench marking tool for their operation, acknowledging the fierce competition within the event.
"If you get one win one year, you take it when you can," he said.
"The competition is pretty heavy here.
"It's an important benchmark and partly because we have been focusing more on carcase over the last five to eight years."
