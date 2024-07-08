Queensland Country Life
Gyranda Pastoral celebrates historic win at Callide Dawson Beef Carcase comp

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated July 8 2024 - 6:56pm, first published 6:00pm
Peter Mahony of Gyranda Pastoral Company, Theodore, accepted the Most Successful Exhibitor title of the Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition. Picture by Ben Harden
Theodore's Gyranda Pastoral Company celebrated a historic victory at the Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition, claiming their first most successful exhibitor title.

