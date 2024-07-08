South Burnett beef wholesaler claims grand champion title in carcase competition

A South Burnett beef wholesaler, who breeds and fattens European cross cattle for the butcher market, has claimed the grand champion carcase at this year's Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition in Biloela.
Lindsay and Michelle Blanch and their family of Coolabah Beef, Kumbia, took home the converted grand champion carcase award, with their Charolais and Red Angus/Brangus cross steer entry, which was entered into class 11, single grain assisted steer or heifer (0-4 teeth) 250-420 kilograms dressed.
The steer produced a hot standard carcase weight of 366.60 kilograms, and scored the best for eye muscle area in the overall class, scoring 109 square centimetres.
His top carcase, which scored 158.11 points and 31.77 for MSA, also measured 12 millimetre for P8 and 10mm of rib fat.
Lindsay also won champion grain fed steer carcase with his Charolais steer, which scored 136.16 points and was entered in class six, single grain fed steer (0-6 teeth) 300-420kg dressed.
Lindsay Blanch expressed his elation over the win, emphasising his commitment to breeding quality cattle.
"My dad owns Silverwood Charolais stud, and I've been fortunate to utilise his genetics in our breeding program," Mr Blanch said.
"I'm a beef wholesaler and each week, I take a half load of cattle to Biggenden meatworks, where they kill them for me and then I pay them to deliver it to whichever butchers I'm supplying at the time.
"I've been doing it for 20 years now and I actually started at Swickers at Kingaroy. They used to kill them for me and actually used to deliver them around town myself.
"Obviously, I'm Kumbia and the butchers are too spread out now."
Coolabah Beef now supplies beef to Monto Meats, Biloela Quality Meats, Kuskey Country Meats, Gin Gin, and Howard Butchery at Hervey Bay.
Operating from their 850-acre Coolabah property in Kumbia, Lindsay manages 120 breeders, predominantly Charolais and Limousin cross breeders, with additional Angus, Red Angus/Droughtmaster cross, and Greyman genetics.
"I enjoy experimenting with different breeder lines," he said.
"We predominantly cross our cows over Charolais bulls due to their size and meat quality.
"Everything I breed goes through the butchers and I buy in a few weaners to fatten as well.
"Occasionally, some of my steers I'll grow up to bullocks, because some of the steers can end up a bit too big for the butcher market, so I'll just feed them through to bollocks and send them to Teys or JBS."
For the cattle slaughtered for the butchers, Mr Blanch said he aimed to have them around 220 to 280kg dressed weight and anywhere between 400-500kg live weight.
"I probably sell 400 head into the butchers and I aimed to breed 120 calves," he said.
"As we don't breed as much, I look to buy anything with a Euro cross content locally from either the Coolabunia and Murgon saleyards."
Mr Blanch acknowledged the challenges as a butcher wholesaler within the industry, noting shifts towards boxed beef over traditional butcher cuts.
"It's a tough market nowadays," he said.
"Our focus remains on delivering premium quality beef to our loyal customers across Queensland."
This recent win marks Coolabah Beef's third consecutive year competing at Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition.
This year, they entered 11 steers in the feedlot part of the competition and had six in class 11.
"I really like participating in this competition. It's a hot competition and last year, we walked away with a champion and reserve champion and the previous year, I won reserve champion," Lindsay said.
Mr Blanch believed his Charolais cross steer had a chance of winning the grand champion title after viewing his carcase specs.
"I thought he'd have good fat in the right places. His EMA totally blew me away. I had six in the class and I probably had at least two or three that I thought would beat him, but that wasn't the case," he said.
"He actually did win the champion beast at Bell show, but then I took him to Nanango Show and he didn't even get a ribbon."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.