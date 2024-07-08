Ben Hall shines at Mount Isa

Campdrafting action continued in the north with large nominations received at the Mount Isa Campdraft.
Ben and Jaye Hall continued their dominance of the northern campdraft circuit, with Ben winning three events on the program including running off with himself in the Evan & Kim Acton Open to claim the victory on Halls Eltorrio.
He went on to secure the victories in JSB Heavy Haulage Pty Ltd Novice A riding Halls Emma Rio and won the Hankinson Smash Repairs Stallion Shoot Out riding Moore Rox on behalf of Nick and Stephanie Hancock.
Jaye Hall combined with her home-bred mare Halls Ellrosa to clinch the victory in the Calton Hills Station Futurity campdraft.
Victorian competitor Ken Boulton had a memorable weekend, taking a double, including the Napco Restricted Open with Allamo and the Mount Isa Cattle Yards Novice B riding Vienna.
Boulton makes the pilgrimage north following the campdraft circuit in the winter months and enjoys a lot of success along the way.
Jordyn Ballantine held a narrow victory to take out the Mount Isa Pets & Produce Maiden B riding Warrengold Indy, holding a single-point lead ahead of Angus Hacon.
The Floor Worx Australia Maiden for Maiden, run in conjunction with the two maidens and a separate final held on Sunday, was won by St George lady Chloe Southern riding Toomba Rhianna with 176 points, while John Wilson, Julia Creek, won the Mal Debney Memorial Encouragement after being forced into a runoff with Josie Wippell.
Former NSW lady Megan Rogan combined with Convene to win the JDR Mining & Civil Pty Ltd Maiden A.
Before the start of the campdraft, the Bezuma Pastoral Company Kids horsemanship school was conducted under the guidance of Darcy Davison.
The Curley Cattle Transport Juvenile was won by Clayton Dayes and Wildcow Coacher, while Marshall Woods combined with Woodstock Bonnie to win the Butler Agencies Junior and Billy Anderson took out the Mitech Mini Campdraft riding Actress.
Cattle were kindly donated by Napco, Bezuma Pastoral Company and Calton Hills Station, whilst the back yards crew were from Undilla and Thorntonia Station.
While on the northern run, it appears that there were some shenanigans at Saxby when Terry Hall and Mrs Terry Jones, NSW, had a cook-off challenge to see who could cook the best creamed rice.
Anyone who has enjoyed the experience of being on the road with Terry Hall knows his creamed rice is a delicacy dish.
After the crowd taste tested and voted, Mrs Terry Jones won the championship cook-off by a 'squita's whisker'.
Meanwhile, in the Border Region, a group of enthusiastic leading horsemen and women recently donated their time and services to help with the inaugural Bookine Beyond Blue Youth Clinic held on the private property of Brett and Joy Pechey, located 30 kilometres from St George.
Instructors included Jason Leitch, Matt Oakley and Steve Smith.
The 30 pupils had the opportunity to work cattle, goats and the flag throughout the course of the clinic.
About 250 people turned up on Saturday night and more than $20,000 was raised for Beyond Blue from auctions and raffles.
A guest speaker spoke about Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, which is a cause very close to the hosts' hearts.
The Pechey family know firsthand the pain of mental health problems after losing a family member to mental health issues.
The Pechey family are keen to bring awareness to the younger competitors, while also guiding and mentoring the next generation on horsemanship.
Campdraft events this weekend include the Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge & Campdraft, Nebo, Baralaba Bottle Tree, Einasleigh and Barcaldine.
