Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Belles of Morven's Winter Ball

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
July 8 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Working together beautifully, as it usually does, the Morven Progress Association and Morven Arts Inc hosted 160 people to the inaugural Morven Winter Ball on Saturday night to raise money for LifeFlight - SW.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.