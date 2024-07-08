Belles of Morven's Winter Ball

Working together beautifully, as it usually does, the Morven Progress Association and Morven Arts Inc hosted 160 people to the inaugural Morven Winter Ball on Saturday night to raise money for LifeFlight - SW.
Chair of the LifeFlight Regional Advisory Council - SW, Kate Scott congratulated the community for hosting a wonderful fundraiser.
"The SW LifeFlight helicopter and crew service the Morven area and it was so wonderful to connect with this generous community," she said.
While the outcome of the fundraiser has yet to be confirmed, in part because the multi-prize raffle will not be drawn until the end of July, LifeFlight-SW ambassador and chair of the organising committee, Louise Winten was delighted with the outcome so far.
"We are so grateful to all our sponsors and to everyone who donated items for our auction," she said. "With the support of all our sponsors, donors, and our generous guests, we believe our small community has raised a significant amount of money for LifeFlight - SW."
The LifeFlight base at Roma has already proved its worth in south west Queensland, according to deputy chair of the LifeFlight Foundation, Mike Stewart.
"Our purpose is equitable access to the best possible care, and appropriate care, where people are," he said.
"Sometimes that will be from RFDS and sometimes it's LifeFlight.
"We are committed to delivering the most appropriate care in the circumstances we're presented with."
The Morven Winter Ball committee looks forward to presenting a cheque to LifeFlight - SW in the near future.
