Darling Downs backgrounder thrives with market and seasonal flexibility

Samuel Holdings, a breeding and backgrounding operation on the Darling Downs, is making significant strides in the commercial beef industry, with a strong focus on market flexibility.
Samuel Holdings, owned by Nicolas Mather and under the management of Miles Patterson, manages forestry leases and 2023 hectares of diverse terrain at Manunbar, acquired in 2005, and 6475 hectares of prime red and black soil country at Lyndley, purchased in 2012 on the edge of Jimbour Plains.
At Manunbar, nearly 1000 Brahman cows are strategically bred with Charolais bulls to produce Charbray replacement heifers.
These heifers are then transported to Lyndley, where they undergo further refinement through crossbreeding with Angus bulls.
"The decision to integrate Angus into our program stemmed from their growing market demand," Mr Paterson said.
"Angus bulls have proven invaluable in accelerating the weight gain of our crossbred progeny and are highly sought-after, particularly within the feedlot sector."
Mr Paterson highlighted the fertility and adaptability of Angus bulls, citing an impressive 85pc conception rate even during challenging dry seasons.
To bolster efficiency, Samuel Holdings has allocated approximately 1620 hectares at Lyndley to oats and sorghum crops, essential for supplementing feed and optimising the condition of cull cows.
"We've been lucky enough to have a good forage crop this year and we've got a fair bit of oats in," Mr Paterson said."We'll keep quite a few cattle to grow them out to feeder weight."
At Lyndley, where most of their heifers are sold alongside weaner steers, only those with superior Brahman traits are retained as replacements.
Mr Paterson detailed their sales strategy, noting they market their steers weighing anywhere between 330 and 500 kilograms and feeder heifers at 330 kilograms through various channels like AuctionsPlus, direct to feedlots, or via Roma and Dalby Saleyards, depending on market conditions.
"Additionally, we fetch a premium for weaner steers and heifers sold directly off their mothers at around 250 kilograms," he said.
In late May, Samuel Holdings offloaded 520 Angus cross Charolais weaners at the Elders Dalby Feeder Challenge sale.
The consignment included 324 steers, which averaged 344kg, made 350c/kg to return $1207 per head and 197 heifers, weighing an average of 313kg, that sold for 309c/kg to realise $970/hd.
Mr Paterson attributed their sale success to consistency and their continued relationship with agents and repeat buyers.
Samuel Holdings originally sourced Angus genetics from studs such as Millah Murrah and Pine Creek."Our partnership with the Wedges at Ascot, who have a strong Angus stud developed from Millah Murrah bloodlines, has been pivotal," Mr Paterson said.
"We've shifted our focus to Ascot Angus bulls due to their exceptional quality and proximity.
"They're also easy to market, especially to the feedlot sector."
Mr Paterson said there were a number of traits they look for when selecting their sires.
"If we have Brahman heifers, we'll buy a low birth weight red factor homozygous polled Charolais bull for them," he said.
"We like the red factor bull because you seem to get a premium price for red Charolais."If we need some Charolais bulls for cows, we go for weight and growth, following the figures."
Reflecting on the current cattle market, Miles said the steer market was not as bad compared to what heifers were currently fetching. As a result, he said they've had to become flexible in how they market their cull females.
"We'll keep a lot of our cull heifers and instead of selling them as weaners, we'll put them on crop and grow them out to feeder weight, around 330-350kg," he said.
"It pays to hold on to them to allow them to put that weight on."With all our input costs going up, the current market has certainly taken the cream out of it."
Mr Paterson said they recently pregnancy-tested 640 cows last week and there were only 39 cows not back in cal, which he attributed to their focus on fertility in their breeder herd.
"That's a good percentage and we haven't got many cull cows to sell this year," he said.
"We cull fairly heavily on fertility. I'll give heifers a second chance, but never a cow.
"That's a very seasonal thing too and we've had an extremely good season."
