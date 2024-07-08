Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Darling Downs backgrounder thrives with market and seasonal flexibility

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated July 8 2024 - 8:47pm, first published 8:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samuel Holdings manager Miles Patterson with some of their Angus cross weaners yarded at their Jimbour property at Lyndley. Picture: Ben Harden
Samuel Holdings manager Miles Patterson with some of their Angus cross weaners yarded at their Jimbour property at Lyndley. Picture: Ben Harden

Samuel Holdings, a breeding and backgrounding operation on the Darling Downs, is making significant strides in the commercial beef industry, with a strong focus on market flexibility.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Toowoomba. I over all things livestock and agriculture in central and southern Queensland. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.