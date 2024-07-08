Cameron Smith is producing excellent eating quality Hereford cross cattle

"We aim to turn off milk and two tooth progeny, both steers and surplus heifers, off oats in the spring, averaging 346 kilograms over the hook in 2022, and they go to either Woolworths, Coles or Teys Grasslands program. If the season is a bit tougher and you have to go to a feedlot, the cattle get to weight pretty well, and the Amos-Vale genetics are an integral part of our operation."