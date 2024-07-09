Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Online cattle numbers plummet again

July 9 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Online cattle numbers plummet again
Online cattle numbers plummet again

CATTLE

Cattle numbers fell substantially on AuctionsPlus again last week, decreasing by 26 per cent, to 9236 head offered.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.