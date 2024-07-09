Online cattle numbers plummet again

Cattle numbers fell substantially on AuctionsPlus again last week, decreasing by 26 per cent, to 9236 head offered.
The weekly indicators were all positive, with value over reserve a standout, jumping ahead $43 to average $91 above set reserves.
The market picked up mid to late in the week, but producers didn't react, rather they let the market dictate the price rise, which is why the VOR performed so well.
Clearance rates improved 4pc on the previous week to close the week at 70pc.
The AuctionsPlus Young Cattle Indicator increased 10 cents a kilogram to 356c/kg lwt, while the benchmark steer indicator rose 3pc to average $1178.
Heifer results were the standout, with all categories apart from the 280-330 kilograms recording significant gains on a per head basis. Heifers under 200kg were particularly impressive, with a $257 increase on the previous week for the 340 head offered.
Processor/lotfeeder activity lifted, with those buyers snapping up 9pc of the offering. Agents and assessors noted there was competition from these buyers on station-mated cows, indicating to agents they need to closely assess dressing percentages on any joined cows.
Queensland listed an additional 1000 head, the largest contributor, taking over from NSW, which listed 2000 fewer than the previous week. Queensland buyers were also the most active across the country.
Steer prices were mixed, with price gains trending in the lighter weight categories and the heavy steers being stung with losses week-on-week.
Steers 330-400kg fell an average of $46 and recorded a clearance of just 22pc.
From Bellata, NSW, a line of 70 Angus steers aged 10 to 11 months and weighing 276kg returned $1170, or 425c/kg lwt, and will travel to a buyer in Cobbadah, NSW.
Heifer prices were also mixed, with all categories in the green, except for the 280-330kg group, which dropped an average of $5.
Heifers under 200kg fetched an average of an additional $257 with a clearance of 94pc, while the 330-400kg category sold for an average of an additional $114 and a 67pc clearance rate.
From Ootha, NSW, a line of 40 Angus heifers aged 9 to 10 months and weighing 271kg returned $950, or 350c/kg lwt, and will travel to a buyer in Mendooran, NSW.
Breeding stock categories mainly rose in value, with only two categories - SM heifers and pregnancy tested in-calf heifers - falling by $26 and $70 respectively.
SM cows and calves had the second highest price rise at $448, but with the smallest clearance of 34pc.
From Longreach, a line of 80 Angus cows aged four to nine years and weighing 537kg returned $1290, or 240c/kg lwt, and will travel to a buyer in Longreach.
Sheep and lamb listings fell by 15pc, totalling 30,045 head and clearance rates lifted 9pc to 81pc.
Value over reserve averaged $16 over set reserves, a $6 lift on the previous week.
Lamb prices fell after a strong run, with the crossbred lamb indicator decreasing by 9pc to average $120, and the AuctionsPlus Restocker Lamb Indicator decreasing by 152c to average 510c/kg dressed weight.
Joined ewes made up most of the offering with 14,292 head, or 4pc of the total. Lamb articles made up the second largest pool at 10,914 head, or 36pc of the offering.
Listings and purchasers were predominantly from NSW, even though the state offered more than 4000 fewer articles than the previous week.
Processer/feedlot activity dropped to less than half a percent - a large fall from 5.17pc the previous week.
Crossbred lambs registered a smaller offering of 3555 head, and prices decreased to average $120 - down $12 for a 94pc clearance.
From Coleraine, Victoria, a line of 400 Poll Dorset/Border Leicester/Merino mixed sex Jul/Aug 2023 drop crossbred lambs weighing 37kg lwt, returned $150, or 404c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Jamestown, SA.
Merino wether lambs registered a 96pc increase in numbers, with the 5863 head up from 2993 head, also achieving a 97pc clearance and a $3 discount.
From Thallon, a line of 239 Merino wethers, Aug/Sep 2023 drop and weighing 42kg lwt, returned $97, or 231c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Condamine.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewes registered a larger offering of 7049 head, an increase of 3pc. The category had a 74pc clearance rate and prices fell by $4 to average $110.
SIL first-cross ewe numbers were back 6pc, with the 3016 head returning a 60pc clearance and falling in price by $1, to average $158.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.