Time to deal with payroll matters

For some, July 1 provides an opportunity to be first in the door to lodge your 2024 income tax return. The Australian Taxation Office has warned against rushing to avoid any mistakes being made. The tax office gathers a large amount of information from employers, banks, government agencies and health funds, and it is possible that not all information is loaded at the start of the financial year. If you lodge too early it is possible that these details are forgotten if you rely on this data being pre-filled in your tax return.

