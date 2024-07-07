Barron or Bribie - FNQ election battle lines being drawn

As the Queensland election countdown gathers place, the ageing Barron River bridge on the Kennedy Highway at Kuranda in Far North Queensland has become a focal point for conservative parties.
Both the Liberal National Party and Katter's Australian Party candidates for Cook were quick to accuse Premier Stephen Miles of buying votes in the south east when he announced the ALP's first election promise would be $700m to duplicate the fully operational bridge from Caboolture to Bribie Island.
The 256m bridge across the Barron River near Kuranda, built in 1963, is a critical element in the transport of produce from the Atherton Tablelands to domestic and overseas markets via the Cairns port or airport, but an inspection in 2020 revealed fatigue cracks in some of its steel elements.
According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads, these are attributed to decades of exposure to heavy vehicle loads, which have significantly increased since the bridge's construction.
The LNP's Cook candidate, David Kempton, who was the Cook MP between 2012 and 2015, said the government was ignoring increasing calls for a plan to restore the community's faith in the bridge at Kuranda.
It's used daily by 16,000 vehicles, for medical appointments, employment, services, shopping and to catch flights, as well as to transport livestock and produce.
"The state has known for some time the bridge is failing and the response has been to restrict traffic, severely disrupting travel times down the range," Mr Kempton said.
"More and longer restrictions lay ahead as the situation worsens.
"Ultimately unless urgent action is taken, the bridge will be closed to traffic."
While Mr Kempton said an LNP government would release the TMR report into the condition of the bridge, consult with regional councils, stakeholders and the federal government and come up with a plan to fix the bridge, KAP leader Robbie Katter and the party's Cook candidate Duane Amos have called on the LNP to announce a redirection of the $700m from the Bribie Island bridge to the one over the Barron River, or announce that both projects could be done.
Mr Katter said the current bridge between the mainland and Bribie Island in Queensland's south was fully functional, while the Barron River Bridge remains unfunded and in dire need of repairs.
He said the comparison highlighted a stark disparity in government priorities, which both he and Mr Amos deemed unacceptable.
"If our heavy vehicles can't use the Barron River Bridge or the Palmerston Highway, they'll have to go over Hervey's Range," Mr Katter said.
Describing it as neglect, Mr Amos said it wasn't just inconvenient, but dangerous and economically damaging.
"It's ironic that the government can find $700 million for an unnecessary bridge but can't fix our lifeline between Cairns and the Tablelands."
Mr Amos introduced an e-petition to the Queensland Parliament in June, with KAP Hill MP Shane Knuth as the sponsoring member, requesting the House to "do all within its power to ensure the urgent repair of the current Barron River bridge to full capacity and immediately progress to fast track a new inland highway from the Tablelands to Cairns".
According to the state government's TMR page, the planning for the bridge is expected to be completed in late 2024.
It says the project aims to explore long-term solutions for either replacing or rehabilitating the existing bridge, and gives an $8.98m investment, funded by the state government.
The pages says a viable delivery strategy would also consider the ongoing management and rehabilitation of the existing bridge.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.