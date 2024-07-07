Barron or Bribie - FNQ election battle lines being drawn

While Mr Kempton said an LNP government would release the TMR report into the condition of the bridge, consult with regional councils, stakeholders and the federal government and come up with a plan to fix the bridge, KAP leader Robbie Katter and the party's Cook candidate Duane Amos have called on the LNP to announce a redirection of the $700m from the Bribie Island bridge to the one over the Barron River, or announce that both projects could be done.

