Five youths hurt in Cecil Plains buggy crash, while man trampled at Yamanto

Paramedics have faced a busy Saturday afternoon in Queensland's southeastern corner, responding to a serious accident involving several children as well as a bull trampling incident.
Five young people - including three children aged seven and eight - were hurt in a buggy crash on a property at Cecil Plains, south of Dalby.
Paramedics received the first calls at 12.24pm on Saturday July 6, arriving at the scene shortly after 1pm.
An ambulance helicopter was expected to transport a seven-year-old child with a significant leg injury to hospital.
An eight-year-old girl with head and arm injuries, a second eight-year-old girl with head and facial injuries, and a girl in her late teens with head and arm injuries were likely to be transported to hospital by road.
A male teenager, who was not involved in the crash but attempted to assist, also suffered an ankle injury.
Elsewhere, an elderly man was in hospital after being trampled by a bull in a southern suburb of Ipswich.
Paramedics were called to a rural property at Yamanto at 1.18pm, after reports a man in his 70s had been run over by an animal.
He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a very stable condition, with multiple minor soft tissue injuries.
