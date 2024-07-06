See who was spotted at the Callide Dawson Beef Carcase Competion dinner

The Callide Dawson Beef Carcase Competition's annual awards dinner was held at the Biloela RSL Club on Friday night.
Now in its 36th year, the competition accumulated 624 entries, including 211 grass fed and 413 grain fed entries drawn from the Callide and Dawson regions.
Over 100 local beef producers and industry representatives attended the awards dinner, where awards were handed to the region's top beef producers.
The Royal Flying Doctors Service benefited to the tune of $10.070 as a result of the competition through the charity auction held on the night and a heifer kindly donated by Girlie Goody.
Each year, the competition also allows the distribution of commission from sale of carcase competition cattle be awarded to local show societies.
In 2024, $21,742.94 was donated and shared between Baralaba, Bauhinia, BIloela, Monto, Moura, Theodore, and Wowan show societies.
Since 1988, producers of the competition have donated $355,002.58 to the local shows.
