Man killed in accident at Roma workplace

A 24-year-old man has been killed in what is believed to be a workplace accident at Roma on Friday morning.
Paramedics were called to the scene on Raglan Street around 1.50am on July 5.
The man was found unresponsive and had suffered life-threatening injuries to his head.
He died at the scene, but the death is not believed to be suspicious.
It's understood the premises was a building and joinery business.
Police will prepare a report for the coroner and are assisting Workplace Health and Safety Queensland (WHSQ) with an investigation.
A spokesperson for WHSQ said it was making inquiries to determine if the matter was work-related, but the incident was referred to them by the police.
