Plans to expand breeding operation into fattening

Changing from a breeding to a fattening operation will mean buying more country, but Max Baldwin of Marlborough Station, believes it's the way to go if he wants to put more money in his pocket.
Mr Baldwin said the move was designed "to cut out the middle man" and deal direct with processors, selling at least 600 fat cattle a year.
As one of the oldest cattle properties in the Marlborough district, Marlborough Station is 15, 378 hectares (38,000 acres), made up of 90 per cent forest country, with a carrying capacity of 1200 head and an annual rainfall of about 762 mm (30 inches).
Inherited from his grandparents, Charlie and Ann Coyne, Mr Baldwin has been developing the property for more than 20 years, paying for all the improvements while working off farm doing contract fencing and dozer work.
Straight from school at the age of 16, he started running the property after his grandfather died in 1997 and while his grandmother lived in Rockhampton.
"It was pretty run down then...there was no money as there was only 140 odd cows when I first came here and my grandmother gave me 30 cows. There was no money for wages, but I just loved it," he said.
At 43, he now runs a herd of 800 Brahman cross breeders and 200 replacement heifers on Marlborough Station and grows out feeder steers on 15,000 acres of leased scrub country, 30 kms north of Marlborough.
The steers are 70 per cent Angus and 30 per cent Brahman, and about 200 are currently sold annually, at two years of age, on AuctionsPlus or through CQLX at Gracemere.
Mr Baldwin said he and his partner, Sally Lee, who runs Angus on 2023 ha (5000 acres) at Nangary, Roma, have been looking for more country for fattening for the past 18 months. The plan is to send feeder cattle from Marlborough Station to the new property to grow them out.
Mr Baldwin said he only had 600 older cows aged between eight to 12 years at Marlborough Station at the minute because he had locked the property up to give it a spell and develop it while he was away on a leased block, Clairview Station, for three and half years. Those cows will be sent to the meatworks over the next 12 months.
On the leased scrub country, he currently has 1000 breeders and 800 cross bred heifers.
Mr Baldwin said he now had enough cattle to spend 85 per cent of his time on farm.
"I've decided I want to stay home now and fix up what I've got instead of fixing up everyone else's stuff," he said.
"I've chosen to go cattle. I love machinery, but I like sitting on a horse, walking cattle."
Mr Baldwin said he originally went into Brahmans because his grandparents had a 4046 ha (10,000 acres) Red Brahman stud, Barplain at St Lawrence, and Brahmans suited the country his grandfather started off with in the late 1950s.
Over the years, Mr Baldwin said he had tried plenty of different breeds including Simmentals, Charbrays, Romangolas and Droughtmasters.
"I mainly went Angus because of the money and because Sally has Angus and I've seen the other side of the page," he said.
"I will stick with Angus as a first cross, but (currently) I've got nowhere to run them until a buy some more country, different country than what's here at Marlborough Station."
Mr Baldwin said he had to have more Brahman content in the cattle he ran at Marlborough Station because while the country was good, he could not run big numbers of Angus because of the ticks, flies and heat.
He said black cattle would survive at Marlborough, but they just required more management.
"Brahman cattle will walk up a hill to get a feed while the Angus fella will sit down in the gully under a shady tree and die there," he said.
"It's pretty much all forest country. I've got cultivation paddocks for forage...and was doing 2500 bales (of hay) a year...because it was good money.
"Between growing a bit of hay and the machinery work, it's paid to look after the cattle and build numbers and pay for agistment where I sold my weaner steers and retained all my heifers to build my herd. Pretty much the hay and machinery side paid to get me to where I am now."
As well as switching over to fattening cattle, Mr Baldwin is planning to install two centre pivots and a hard hose irrigator to grow silage to drought proof Marlborough Station, and allow him to finish cattle in a custom built feedlot.
He said he would probably have to go into debt to the tune of up to $15 million to buy better country to run Angus cattle.
"So that's the point where we're at now because everything is full, but to keep going down that road it's going to have to be different land," he said.
"Ideally, I want to go straight from breeding cows to cutting their heads off, with nobody in between...that's where the money is.
"I want to start selling fat cows, bullocks, trade them and get a little bit better country and then I can get rid of...my old cows and cull stuff - and then I'm getting the money instead of someone else getting the money."
Mr Baldwin said he would not sell Marlborough Station as it did not owe him anything and was worth more to him as equity to borrow against to buy better country. It also had mining rights and could host a wind farm.
As to his day-to-day management, Mr Baldwin only puts his Brahman heifers in with the bulls when they are at least two years old or 330-350 kilograms.
"With this country here, if you put them in too early, they end up stunted, they don't grow because they're trying to grow themselves and they're trying to grow a calf and feeding it," he said.
And, rather than use data collection software such as Breedplan or other record keeping programs, Mr Baldwin prefers to keep most of the information about his operation in his head as he does not like to over complicate things.
"I know a paddock and what it will do. I'll put that many cattle in there... I'll have a look, yep, there's that much grass, the water's good, that'll be right," he said.
"Data is good when you've got lots of it because you will see a pattern of what's working and what's not, but I think it gets to the point where what you know, you know.
"I've failed that many times, I've got an idea of what works and what doesn't, but obviously as the operation changes its path we will be keeping more records for weight gains, cattle going into the feedlot and going out, all that sort of stuff."
Marlborough Station is divided into 12 spring-fed paddocks with an average size of 607 ha (1500 acres) where Mr Baldwin likes to have two paddocks rested at any one time.
Now that he is pretty much on farm full time, Mr Baldwin is looking at better genetics for his herd; he is also looking into carbon credits as an additional income stream; he has just stick raked some of the property for ponded pasture to increase the property's value; and he is looking at farming trees and growing leucaena.
