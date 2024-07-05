Hereford takes grand title in judging at Alice Springs Show | Pictures

A full day of judging has resulted in a win for a bull that "overpowered" its competition at the Alice Springs Show.
The rising two-year-old Hereford entry, Days T243, came from the second bull class judged on the day, and impressed judge Chris Thompson, Bayview Shorthorns, Yorketown, with its overall capacity.
He said the bull had good capacity, a great neck extension and walked well.
"It's really good when you've got a good season but you need animals that can do it in a tough season - and for that reason, the Hereford is our grand champion bull of the show," he said.
Exhibitor Lachy Day said this was a bull they had reserved to bring to Alice Springs, where it will be sold at Lot 3 in the Alice Springs bull sale.
"We thought he would suit this environment, with his easy-doing ability and good structure," he said.
Mr Day said they has stepped back from competing at any other shows across Australia, but still enjoyed coming to the Alice Springs Show.
"We've been coming here for more than 40 years and it's a good way to see what is happening in the industry in the central part of Australia," he said.
"It also helps us to build relationships with people."
Reserve champion went to a young Angus bull, shown by the Tiller family, Goolagong, Warnertown.
Mr Thompson said while the bull was still young, there was plenty of depth and potential.
"I think it will be an outstanding breeding bull in the future," he said.
"He's very structurally sound and a really good behind, when you get behind and look at this topline."
In the female judging, it was a 13-year-old cow, picked from the paddock as a weaner, that proved it still had what it takes to win grand champion.
Santa Gertrudis cow Miss Impatience, shown by Brooke Weir, Ammaroo Station, NT, is no stranger to winning the champion title at Alice Springs, including in 2022.
Mr Thompson said the cow had plenty of strength and depth.
"It's a female that exemplifies what we want in our herd," he said.
"She carries herself well for such a big cow and has a tremendous calf."
Ms Weir said the cow, shown with calf Hotdawg at-foot, was picked out as a quiet weaner from the paddock for her to work with, and then taken to the show many times throughout the years.
Reserve champion in the females went to a Hereford cow, shown by Undoolya Station, brought during the Kerlson Pines dispersal sale.
Mr Thompson said the decision came down to splitting hairs and he would have been happy to have either - or preferably both - females in his herd.
There was also a showing of steers, with the winner Hereford Uppercut, bred by Undoolya Station and shown by the Department of Education.
