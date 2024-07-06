Frogs Hollow complete with extensive pasture development, leucaena

Well developed Theodore property Frogs Hollow features extensive pasture development work in addition to about 113ha (280 acres) of highly productive leucaena.
Covering 551 hectares (1364 acres) of freehold with an additional 38ha (95 acre) area, the property is located 16km north of Theodore and 100km south west of Biloela.
Frogs Hollow is described as being an excellent mix of brigalow and bauhinia softwood scrub soils running into sandy loam creek flats.
The property is fenced into nine paddocks plus holding paddocks with a newly constructed laneway system.
The steel cattle yards are equipped with a crush and branding facilities and have an attached cooler.
The securely watered property has a dam that is equipped with solar pump, tanks, 17 troughs and a 2.45km dual frontage of Lonesome Creek.
Improvements include three sheds: a double car shed with a storage area, a machinery shed/workshop and a storage shed
The four bedroom plus office homestead has a screened sundeck and is set in landscaped gardens.
Marketing agent Brad Hanson said Frogs Hollow was in an optimum location for all Central Queensland livestock markets
"Frogs Hollow offers an extensively developed property, with a solid mix of country, secure water and diverse grazing opportunities," Mr Hanson said.
Frogs Hollow will be auctioned by Hourn & Bishop Qld in Moura on August 13.
Contact Brad Hanson, 0408 684 612, Hourn & Bishop Qld, Moura.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.