Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Stunning dam views deliver well above reserve result | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 6 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Yarrimbah, an impressive 543 hectare (1343 acre) rural landholding with stunning water views of Wivenhoe Dam and the Brisbane Valley region, has sold at auction for $4.662 million.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.